Kate Hudson talks about the possibility of having more children

During an appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; with brother Oliver, the actress of & # 39; Deepwater Horizon & # 39; He is also excited that his baby has the funny gene.

Kate Hudson He is considering expanding his family with baby number four.

The actress already shares Ryder, 16, with Chris RobinsonBingham, eight, with Matthew Bellamyand Rani, 16 months, with current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

It appeared in the Thursday delivery (February 20) of "The Ellen DeGeneres show"Kate talked about her role as a mother, commenting:" Rani is very funny. I think he has the funny gene. If you wear any jewel, she will shout "out!" She likes feminine things but demands it! Is so big!".

When it came to expanding her offspring, she confessed: "I don't know if I'm done!"

"Rani is at the age when I think he would want another baby, but when he reaches four or five … I think my life would be a little behind, the child is in a slot. There is a window!" .

The "Mother's Day (2016)"star appeared on the show with his brother Oliver Hudson, 43, who insisted that "he finished having children."

Oliver has three children, his children Wilder Brooks, 12, and Bodhi Hawn, nine, and his daughter Rio Laura, six, with his wife Erinn Bartlett.