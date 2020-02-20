Kate Hudson reveals to A-Lister that she climbed a door to crash her party

Well that's a party Kate Hudson Y Oliver Hudson I will never forget.

The 40-year-old actress and the 43-year-old actor revealed that A-lister once climbed a door to crash her party during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

the How to lose a boy in 10 days Star admitted that the brothers were "naughty,quot; and organized parties when Goldie hawn Y Kurt russell they were out of town

"As we grew a little and started dating our parents, our parents came to our parties at their home," he explained. "Then, we would organize the party and our parents would simply appear."

Oliver joked: "Kate would invite people from the industry," while he "would invite the riffraff."

Once, the dynamic duo organized a party so big that Kate decided to stand at the door to make sure that "people who shouldn't be at the party don't come in."

"There are about 400 people in my parents' house," he recalled. "I'm a little scared a little … I see someone climbing, literally climbing, an eight-foot door in my parents' house."