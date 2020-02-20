Kanye West roasted for getting rid of Kim Kardashian in the elevator

%MINIFYHTML2c683bb2c8f80f1b47415d7c78d7b7cc11% %MINIFYHTML2c683bb2c8f80f1b47415d7c78d7b7cc12%

Wenn

The star of & # 39; Jesus is the King & # 39; leaves the elevator, leaving the star of & # 39; Keeping up with the Kardashian & # 39; to take care of your shopping bags alone when the doors close over it.

Up News Info –

Another day, another public display of affection failed by Kanye west Y Kim Kardashian. After their awkward Kiss-Cam moment in the recent NBA star game, the celebrity couple had another terrifying moment in a new video posted on Kim's Instagram story.

The clip opened with Kim and Kanye inside an elevator. She stuck to her husband while planting a kiss on her lips. He smiled from ear to ear and seemed a little distracted as he left the elevator, leaving her alone with her shopping bags. When he was grabbing his things, the doors closed, trapping her inside.

%MINIFYHTML2c683bb2c8f80f1b47415d7c78d7b7cc13% %MINIFYHTML2c683bb2c8f80f1b47415d7c78d7b7cc14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML2c683bb2c8f80f1b47415d7c78d7b7cc15% %MINIFYHTML2c683bb2c8f80f1b47415d7c78d7b7cc16%

Internet had a picnic on the images. One compared the couple with the teenagers, "Kim and Kanye like 2 high school students in the elevator [laughs]." Another joked: "Kanye is so happy that he left Kim right in that elevator. Bless his little heart."

Another wrote: "I Kanye really is a Gemini [she cried], she died and left Kim in the elevator. The door closed over her and all that I am ctfu." Another similar comment said: "That video of Kanye and Kim in the elevator made me cry [laughs]."

The video was taken during the couple's last trip to Paris. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star put on a multicolored Jean Paul Gaultier suit and high boots, while rapper" Jesus Is King "continued with his usual street style.