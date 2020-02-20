Kailyn Lowry has zero intentions of making peace with Chris Lopez: she's 100% ready!

%MINIFYHTML75e2bbfa987c4ec57a9b3f04106b298e11% %MINIFYHTML75e2bbfa987c4ec57a9b3f04106b298e12%

It seems that Kailyn Lowry and her baby dad, Chris Lopez, don't get along even though they supposedly expect another baby together right now. An internal report claims to know that the Teen Mom star has no intention of reconciling with the man and that she is "100 percent,quot; with him.

As you know, when Chris López turned to social networks to show a tattoo of his son's name, Lux, on the forehead, Kailyn took this opportunity to hit him by tweeting: & # 39; Imagine doing nothing for your son and getting a tattoo his name on the face in 2020 & # 39 ;.

Obviously, their relationship is very complicated and they are clearly not a couple.

However, Chris claims that his unborn baby was fathered by him even though Kailyn has not yet confirmed or denied this.

Anyway, a source tells HollywoodLife that no matter who the baby is from, she won't be with Chris again.

Ily Kailyn has every right to be angry with Chris, she has disappointed her many times. But the worst part is that he has disappointed Lux, that's what really infuriates her. He has not advanced enough to help with Lux and she has no expectations that he will do so at this time. The tattoo only adds insult to the injury because he is walking trying to act as if he were this great father, he is a type B.S. She is glad to have called him and will continue to do so, "said the source.

‘They had a really toxic relationship in which she had a pattern of sliding again, but Kailyn ended, she says there is no chance she will ever be with him again. She is 100 percent ready, "they added.

Do you think she is doing the right thing for her and the children or not?



