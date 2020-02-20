Kailyn Lowry criticizes baby dad Chris Lopez for lack of upbringing

Jon Lloyd Jr. / @jonlloydjr
Kailyn Lowry He is not impressed with some of the men in his life.
On Wednesday night, the pregnant Teen mom 2 Star went to social networks where he saw a message from a follower about his ex Chris Lopez.
"Girl, why does Chris stay live constantly talking about (your) business?" the fan tweeted (then deleted it). "It's too much right now … TMI."
Kailyn decided to respond and did not hold back when talking about her son's father. Lux Russell. "Idk! Ask him to send diapers, wipes and clothes," he shared on Twitter. "I don't remember the last time he did something for Lux!"
ME! News has contacted Chris for comment. Shortly after the tweet, the MTV reality star interacted with another fan who questioned her relationship with Chris.
"However, do you decide to have another child with him? Why?" Another fan asked. Kailyn answered, "You have no idea what happened and how I came to this decision."
Earlier this month, Kailyn announced that she was pregnant and was expecting her fourth child. In his announcement on social networks, he did not reveal who is the father of baby number 4.
"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon! I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been a difficult month. I have had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy," Kailyn shared. On Instagram. "This week I start feeling a little better and I really hope it stays that way!"
From the news, Kailyn revealed that she is waiting for a baby. The owner of Pothead Hair Care can not help but want pizza and can no longer fit in her pants.
As for the name of a baby, it remains to be determined.
"Things have been so different this time: it is strange to know the sex of this baby and try to solidify a name so that it is not without a name like Lux," he shared on Instagram.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML8267750407107e2760227041141a87c317%%MINIFYHTML8267750407107e2760227041141a87c318%