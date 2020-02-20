Kailyn Lowry criticizes baby dad Chris Lopez for lack of upbringing

Kailyn Lowry He is not impressed with some of the men in his life.

On Wednesday night, the pregnant Teen mom 2 Star went to social networks where he saw a message from a follower about his ex Chris Lopez.

"Girl, why does Chris stay live constantly talking about (your) business?" the fan tweeted (then deleted it). "It's too much right now … TMI."

Kailyn decided to respond and did not hold back when talking about her son's father. Lux Russell. "Idk! Ask him to send diapers, wipes and clothes," he shared on Twitter. "I don't remember the last time he did something for Lux!"

ME! News has contacted Chris for comment. Shortly after the tweet, the MTV reality star interacted with another fan who questioned her relationship with Chris.

"However, do you decide to have another child with him? Why?" Another fan asked. Kailyn answered, "You have no idea what happened and how I came to this decision."