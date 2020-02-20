Justin Bieber insists that he would beat Tom Cruise in a fight: my agility is crazy

WENN / Avalon / Kento Nara

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He called himself & # 39; the Conor McGregor of Entertainment & # 39; and tells the host of & # 39; Carpool Karaoke & # 39; James Corden that the star of & # 39; Mission Impossible & # 39; He's not the type you see in the movies & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber was bothered by James corden in "Carpool Karaoke" Tuesday night (February 18), when the talk show host said he would return Tom cruise To beat the singer in a fight.

The "Yummy" star made headlines last year (19) when it challenged the "Mission: Impossible" star to a fight through a Twitter post. And as it appeared in the famous segment of James, as part of "The Late Late Show with James Corden"Justin was questioned about why the idea of ​​a fight with Tom originated.

%MINIFYHTMLa81f10c5fdbf3778eefec9cc49599fb611% %MINIFYHTMLa81f10c5fdbf3778eefec9cc49599fb612%

"I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest," he said. "(But) then people would say: & # 39; I want to see this happen & # 39;. And I said: & # 39; You know what? That could be really fun."

But clearly hesitantly, James replied: "I don't think it's very funny for you. I have to say that if you and I have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I'd back Tom every day of the week. "

However, Justin, 25, did not agree with James and replied: "Absolutely not. I am trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there is absolutely no way. He is not the type you see. in the movies".

Pressing the buttons of his guest, James continued explaining how fit the 57-year-old actor really is, and Justin replied: "I'm starting to get frustrated. You're really boiling me! I'm going to fuck you & # 39; fight with you, brother!"

"I'm dangerous! My agility is crazy … I don't think you understand the mind control I have! My mind control is another specimen. I'm different. I'm the one Conor McGregor of entertainment! "

After the host called a fight between them a "good idea," the couple had an arm fight in James' SUV, which Justin won without problems.

"You still couldn't beat Tom Cruise," James replied, despite his loss.