The security incident exposes personal information of 10 million former guests, but a representative from MGM Resorts says "no financial, payment card or password data was included."

Justin Bieber It was among the 10 million former guests of MGM Resorts who were victims of a data breach this week, on February 17.

According to ZDNet, personal information, including full names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and birth dates, was published in a piracy forum, following a security incident that took place last year.

However, a MGM Resorts representative told the publication that he quickly notified all affected guests and added: "We trust there is no financial, payment card or password data involved in this matter."

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and several government agency officials were also named in the leaked files.

Since then, MGM initiated an internal investigation into the violation. Successful creator "Yummy" Justin has not yet commented on the matter.