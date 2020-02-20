‘Just Be Brave’: sisters who survived heart transplants offer advice to others on the transplant journey – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two sisters say they are grateful for the unique bond that saves lives they share.

Like many groups of brothers, sometimes there is the silent one, who is perfectly counteracted by the savage. These are features that Reese Nordling, 13, and Regan Nordling, 9, gladly accept.

"(Regan is) crazy," Reese said.

Regan awaits the future fame of YouTube. Reese, not so much. The two sisters are proud of their differences, but also an amazing similarity. Both have had heart transplants. Regan has had two.

"Never, I have never lost myself. I think about that constantly," said Mother Nora Nordling. "Every day that they are good and healthy and that we are not in the hospital, I am very grateful and grateful."

His two daughters were born with dilated cardiomyopathy, which means that their hearts were weaker than normal. Regan was so weak that he had his first transplant shortly after birth.

Dr. Rebecca Ameduri, medical director of Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplantation at the Masonic Children's Hospital of M Health University of Minnesota, has been the Nordling family doctor since the beginning, about 10 years ago.

“I would say that probably less than 5% to 10% of them really need a heart transplant. Many of them can be managed with medication, ”said Dr. Ameduri. "Every challenge they have faced seems to take it easy and see it as a new challenge they will face and overcome."

Regan's first donated heart began to fail a few years ago, which led to his second transplant.

"He did very well during his early childhood years, but unfortunately, sometimes those hearts fail over time," said Dr. Ameduri.

Regan was on the waiting list for about a year, and spent most of the time in the hospital. Nora said it was a miracle that her daughter survived the wait.

"He was dying in front of my eyes and I really thought he wasn't going to get his second transplant," Nora said.

Reese's battle with his heart condition worsened last year, causing him difficulties in sports and school.

"Before the surgery, I was really grumpy and tired and out of breath all the time," Reese said.

Dr. Ameduri recommended that she be included in the list for a transplant, waiting only 11 days before it was her turn to go to the operating table.

"At first I didn't want to go because I was afraid it wasn't so perfect, but I went and it was a perfect combination," Reese said.

The gift that saves lives is not lost in them. They have developed relationships with the families of the two Regan donors.

"They are like brothers to me," Regan said of his first donor's brothers.

She is especially grateful for her second donor, a young woman who had similar personality and outgoing interests.

"That's why that family is special to me because it's like we're twins," Regan said.

Reese wrote a letter to his donor's family expressing his gratitude.

"The transplant is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen, and for us to have witnessed it three times is simply incredible," said Nora.

For those who are just beginning the same transplant trip, the two sisters have advice.

“Things will improve in the end. You just have to push through life, ”said Reese.

"Just be brave, and if you don't think about it, you won't worry too much," Regan said.

Usually, 5 to 10 heart transplants are performed each year at the Masonic Children's Hospital of M Health University of Minnesota. So far in 2020, they have successfully performed six transplants, with only five in the month of January.