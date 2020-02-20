Julie Walters feels "really good" after being declared cancer free

Wenn

The actress first announced that she was fighting stage three bowel cancer during an interview over a year ago, revealing that doctors found two tumors in her large intestine.

Up News Info –

Lady Julie Walters It was all clear after being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer 18 months ago.

The actress, who turns 70 on Saturday, February 22, made public her health battle during an interview with the BBC. Victoria Derbyshire, revealing that they told him the news after doctors found two tumors in his large intestine.

%MINIFYHTMLd4c174a35e3c48482b48172348d0a01311% %MINIFYHTMLd4c174a35e3c48482b48172348d0a01312%

After undergoing chemotherapy and surgery to remove 30 cm of his colon, Walters is now "really good" and added: "I just had an exam and I know I am free."

The "My mother!"Star went to the doctor for the first time with indigestion, stomach pain and vomiting, and was referred to a gastric surgeon. He underwent a CT scan and was on the set of"The secret Garden"when he received a call from the specialist asking him to come in.

Then they told him that they had found an abnormality that they feared was cancer.

"I was still thinking, & # 39; That's ridiculous, you must have made a mistake & # 39; I couldn't believe it," he recalled.

Walters also recalled the moment she told her husband Grant Roffey about cancer, adding: "I will never forget her face. Her tears sprang."

But it was after surgery, when he left his anesthesia, that he had the strange experience of "feeling absolutely wonderful."

"I told the night nurse: & # 39; Is Love Island? & # 39; – because we were talking about it – and we saw it together," he smiled. "It was only a couple of days later, I thought, I feel exhausted and a little depressed."

While Walters is now fighting fit once again, he admitted that the fight for health led her to rethink her future in the acting industry.

When asked if "The Secret Garden" could be his last film, the acting veteran replied: "It would have to be something he is really committed to (to take on another role)."

"I don't say I'll never act again. But I certainly don't think I can go back to (a movie that requires work) six days a week, five in the morning until seven at night."