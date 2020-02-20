Judge orders delay in GM Racketeering lawsuit – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLd5ab20adb7eb28daacd5199bf917d8e911% %MINIFYHTMLd5ab20adb7eb28daacd5199bf917d8e912%
(DETROIT Up News Info) – Fiat Chrysler won a minor victory on Tuesday against General Motors.
A US District Judge UU. It allows them to delay the delivery of the documents requested by GM in an ongoing lawsuit.
%MINIFYHTMLd5ab20adb7eb28daacd5199bf917d8e913%%MINIFYHTMLd5ab20adb7eb28daacd5199bf917d8e914%
The lawsuit accuses Fiat Chrysler of corrupting labor negotiations to harm GM.
%MINIFYHTMLd5ab20adb7eb28daacd5199bf917d8e915% %MINIFYHTMLd5ab20adb7eb28daacd5199bf917d8e916%
The Detroit automaker has until March 9 to respond to Fiat Chrysler's request to dismiss the case.
© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.