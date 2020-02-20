Jon Peters already got engaged to another woman after revealing that he was used to paying Pamela Anderson's debt!

In just a few weeks, Jon Peters went from being married to Pamela Anderson, to being single, and now to being engaged to another woman. This comes after he wrote a long explanation of why things didn't work with Baywatch alum.

Pamela and Jon once left decades ago. He has always declared his love for Anderson and even waited years to marry her. Unfortunately, twelve days after his dream came true, he seems to have realized that he had been used.

Anderson announced that she and Peters separated, but did not go into details about why.

After reading an article on page six that exposes his texts telling him that they should not be together, he offered his own explanation.

‘Needless to say, when he sent me a text message saying he wanted to get married, it was like a dream come true even though he was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving. I left everything for Pam. I had almost $ 200,000 in bills and there was no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I receive. There is no fool like an old fool. "

Simply put, he says that Pam used it to pay a debt of $ 200,000 and plans to leave his fortunes to his children.

Only three weeks later, US Weekly reports that he asked the question to another woman. It is not known if it was the mentioned mysterious lady who was scheduled to move before Pamela -gate, but it would not be surprising if it were not so.

The magazine reports: ‘The news was revealed while Neptune Wellness CEO Michael Cammarata played the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Thursday. Peters attended as a Cammarata guest and is an investor in Neptune Wellness. "

Anderson has not yet responded to the news.



