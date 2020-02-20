Johnny Depp's lawyer attacks Amber Heard's team for links with Harvey Weinstein

WENN / Instar / Avalon

The actor of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; He has been subjected to a subpoena that forces The Weinstein Company to give details about his dealings with the dishonored mogul of the film.

Johnny DeppAdam Waldman's lawyer has hit Amber heardThe legal team about their ties to the dishonored movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is subject to a subpoena from his ex's legal team, forcing The Weinstein Company to give details about the star's dealings with the former Miramax boss.

The subpoena aims to seek the discovery related to the ongoing defamation lawsuit of Depp of $ 50 million (£ 38 million) against him, but Depp states that the measure is "too broad and seeks the production of documents that are not duly subject to discovery. "

Request a series of documents, including all "communications between Mr. Depp and Harvey Weinstein", in addition to documents "on any act of violence committed by Mr. Depp during the production or promotion of & # 39;The swinger& # 39; "- a 2004 film produced by Weinstein starring Depp.

However, Depp requested the subpoena, and Waldman told the New York Post: "Amber Heard's #TimesUp attorney, Roberta Kaplan, continues her abuse of discovery, strangely invoking the name of her former client Harvey Weinstein and a 2004 film which he produced in the hope of distracting himself from Amber Heard's own recorded confessions of violence and abuse deceive. "

He added: "Weinstein's true partnership is with Roberta Kaplan herself," suggesting that Kaplan and Tina Tchen, the founders of the Time & # 39; s Up Legal Defense Fund, "have a list of clients of accused abusers and counterfeiters who It includes Jussie Smollett, Harvey Weinstein and Amber Heard. "

"Victims of real abuse deserve better self-styled leaders than these money hunters," he said.

The former couple is immersed in a bitter legal battle between them, and Depp demands "Aquaman"Actress after writing an article for The Washington Post, stating that she was a victim of domestic abuse and referring to the accusations she made against Depp in her explosive divorce of 2016, which were withdrawn after reaching an agreement.

Depp has insisted that it was Heard who abused him.