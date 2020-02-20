Johnny Depp fans get together to get Amber Heard to fall as a world ambassador for L & # 39; Oreal

%MINIFYHTMLb1cdf13f0927244e61e5bfc733da720b11% %MINIFYHTMLb1cdf13f0927244e61e5bfc733da720b12%

Over 5,000 fans of the actor of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; They have signed a petition urging the beauty company to fire the actress of & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; for being a liar and abusive.

Thousands of Johnny Depp Fans have signed a petition urging L & # 39; Oreal's beauty chiefs to cancel Amber heardThe accusations contract suggests that she abused her ex-husband.

The former couple is locked in a bitter legal battle, with Depp demanding "Aquaman"Actress for defamation after writing a 2018 article for The Washington Post, claiming she was a victim of domestic abuse and referring to the accusations she made against Depp in her explosive divorce of 2016, although she did not name him."

Now, a petition that asks Heard to be fired as a global ambassador for L & # 39; Oreal, a role he assumed in 2018, emerged through the Change.org website, which has already been signed by more than 5,000 fans of the " Pirates of the Caribbean". "star.

The news comes after the British newspaper Daily Mail obtained an audio conversation leaked in January. In it, ex-boyfriends can be heard discussing their marital problems and physical violence in their marriage, and when Depp accuses Heard of hitting him, he insists he simply "hit him."

"A liar and an abuser, a shame for women …", begins a statement on the campaign page.

"Amber Heard, for years has been claiming to be a victim of abuse by her husband Johnny Depp. In light of the recently leaked recorded sessions between Mrs. Heard and Mr. Depp, it has drawn the attention of many who were in backwards. "

In November (2019), the defamation case was postponed for six months by judicial officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, after Depp failed to meet a deadline to produce relevant documents.

The case continues.

The heads of L & # 39; Oreal have not yet commented on the petition.