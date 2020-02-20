John Krasinski says he would go to an office meeting

Yes hello, NBC? Peacock? Is the time.

In a new profile in Don, John Krasinski has said that it is 100% less for the meeting of The office, despite years of many of us assuming that John Krasinski has become too famous to return to his roots as Jim Halpert. Apparently, we were wrong.

%MINIFYHTML31d7dab8e102ba85a0d88718c63e5c6313% %MINIFYHTML31d7dab8e102ba85a0d88718c63e5c6314%

"The office it was absolutely everything to me, "Krasinski said in the interview, which was linked to the next release of A quiet place 2. "I mean, it's my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure that at the end of my career I will still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've had. They did it. In many ways , they will always be the most important people in that most important experience of my career. So yes, if they had a meeting, I would love to do it. "

%MINIFYHTML31d7dab8e102ba85a0d88718c63e5c6315% %MINIFYHTML31d7dab8e102ba85a0d88718c63e5c6316%

And we would love to see him do it!