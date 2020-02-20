John Krasinski says he would go to an office meeting

Yes hello, NBC? Peacock? Is the time.
In a new profile in Don, John Krasinski has said that it is 100% less for the meeting of The office, despite years of many of us assuming that John Krasinski has become too famous to return to his roots as Jim Halpert. Apparently, we were wrong.
"The office it was absolutely everything to me, "Krasinski said in the interview, which was linked to the next release of A quiet place 2. "I mean, it's my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure that at the end of my career I will still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've had. They did it. In many ways , they will always be the most important people in that most important experience of my career. So yes, if they had a meeting, I would love to do it. "
And we would love to see him do it!
The office leaves Netflix at the end of the year and heads to the new NBC Universal streaming service, Peacock, which officially launches in July. Former NBCU streaming director Bonnie Hammer (who later moved to the head of NBC Universal Content Studios) said she expected a restart.
"It is my hope and goal that we restart Office," he told Deadline. "The Office returns to us in January 2021. I hope we can imagine what that great restart would be. We are having conversations."
In October, in an interview with EW, Office showrunner Greg Daniels said he was not really convinced of the idea of restart.
"It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it. We had the opportunity to finish it as we wanted. It was not as if we were interrupted in the middle of a career or something. So in a sense, it is a completely artistic whole. But, said that, I don't know, the cast occasionally talks about getting back together somehow, but I don't see it being a restart as the way Will and grace It was restarted, "he said.
Nor was he convinced by the idea that Krasinski had previously suggested, as a Christmas special.
"My biggest concern would be to disappoint fans," he said. "People will watch the whole series and then watch it again, and for me that means we finished it correctly."
Steve Carell Nor does it seem to be on board with a restart, or even a new visit.
"Why The office it's on Netflix and it's playing, many more people have seen it recently, "he said." And I think that because of that there has been a resurgence in interest in the program, and we talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I don't think it's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that program today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago. The weather is different, "Carell told Esquire in 2018.
"I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, much of it was based on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he certainly isn't a model boss. A lot of what is represented in that show is completely wrong. That's the point, you know? But I don't know how that would fly now. There is a great awareness of the offensive things today, which is good, sure. But at the same time, when you take a character like that literally, it really doesn't work, "he continued. .
Currently, you can listen to a Office meeting every week as Jenna Fischer Y Angela Kinsey they're recapping the show and sharing little things episode by episode in the podcast Office ladies. At least, Krasinski could join them as a guest to shed light on even more of Jim and Pam's best moments.
Just this week, Fischer talked about what was in the note that Jim almost gave Pam inside the kettle that got her as his Holy Secret in the second season. He did not read the note until the ninth season, as the program began to end.
"In that episode of season nine, I think (Greg Daniels) suggested to John to write a personal message from him just telling me what we spent our time together The office it meant to him, because we were finishing filming, "said Fischer." We were finishing the series and we were all so excited at that time, you know? And that was his goodbye. "
Fischer had no idea what the note was about to say.
"So I am facing the camera and I open this note that John wrote to me and I begin to cry. I begin to cry. The first shot was probably not usable," he said. "It was the sweetest note and you know on the camera that Pam says: & # 39; I will never say what he said, but I know it was perfect? & # 39; Well, I will never say exactly what John wrote, but I will say I know that was perfect. "
The office It is currently broadcasting on Netflix, but it will be available on Peacock in 2021.
ME! and NBC Universal are part of the NBC Universal family.