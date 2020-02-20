John Beilein's seven best landing places for the return of college basketball, from Texas down

%MINIFYHTML8ee684bfa6ef266725a08eb8dbef8a5b11% %MINIFYHTML8ee684bfa6ef266725a08eb8dbef8a5b12%

The Cleveland Cavaliers and John Beilein ended their association on Wednesday, a professional relationship that was unfortunate from the start. (TO UPDATE: The Cavs said Beilein will be reassigned within the organization after resigning as head coach.)

Cleveland has a 14-40 record with Beilein in his first foray into the NBA. If there is a positive side, and there is, then it is that Beilein, who turned 67 on February 5, is the carousel prize for college basketball coaches.

He directed four different schools: Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia and Michigan, to the NCAA Tournament, and led the Wolverines to a couple of appearances in the national championship in 2013 and 2018. He is also the consummate good boys coach, and that It will attract the attention of several college basketball programs that might be looking for something else from your program.

Here is a look at some of those schools and their potential with Beilein:

Texas

Texas will receive the most attention, and it fits. Shaka Smart is 85-77 with two tournament appearances for five seasons, and Beilein would have more resources to work than in West Virginia and Michigan. Lon Kruger, also 67, has had constant success with his opponent Oklahoma in the form of six tournament appearances and an appearance in the Final Four of 2016. Beilein's training style also suits the Big 12: he had a Exaggerated success in Michigan and could do the same at another football school.

Indiana

The best move for Indiana is to resist with Archie Miller, who should be able to push the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament this year (it will be close). Indiana has not advanced beyond Sweet 16 since 2002, and the Hoosiers have an outgoing athletic director at Fred Glass at the end of the school year. Beilein would also be the fifth different employee for the Hoosiers since Bob Knight left. This is a tempting move, but the timing does not seem right. Holding on to Miller is the best move.

Boston College

The Eagles are looking for an eleventh consecutive season without an appearance in the tournament, and that would be bad news for sixth-year coach Jim Christian. It would be an opportunity for Beilein, who trained in Big East and Big Ten, to bring that style to the ACC. Boston College used to be a regular tournament under Al Skinner, so it's not that success is impossible at Chestnut Hill. The only question is whether reconstruction would take too long.

Wake forest

The Demon Deacons have a situation almost identical to that of Boston College. Danny Manning has not managed better than a place in the First Four in six seasons, and the Demon Deacons have not been in Sweet 16 since 2004. Ironically, it was a Beilein-led team in West Virginia that beat Wake Forest led by Chris Paul in a 111-105 second-round thriller in 2005. Beilein's behavior combines with the show, which has been absent from the national scene for too long. Do you think Beilein is too old to work in the Carolinas? Look what Mack Brown does in football. This is the best fit among ACC schools.

Georgia Tech

Another ACC school facing a drought, Georgia Tech has not held the NCAA tournament since 2010, and Josh Pastner has not produced more than 21 victories in a single season. Wake Forest and Boston College could be faster to move forward, but Georgia Tech has a decent recruitment base. Beilein would also be competing on that circuit with Georgia coach Tom Crean. Georgia Tech would have to be aggressive in its search for Beilein, given the other options available.

Minnesota

Minnesota has made two tournament appearances with Richard Pitino, but it has been a team of perpetual bubbles that has not met expectations. This would put Beilein back in the Big Ten, but there is not the same recruitment base he had in Michigan. Northwestern is another Big Ten school to keep an eye on, but Beilein could cost too much.

Any volatile school

It is worth watching any school that receives a notice of accusations from the NCAA, or a coach who is suspended. It is worth seeing Kansas, Arizona and LSU, among others, simply due to volatility. If there is a change in any of those schools, it would be better to bring the cleanest coach possible. Beilein has personified him throughout his career as a coach. The adjustment would be a consideration, of course, but no coach is more deserving of another opportunity to return to college basketball.