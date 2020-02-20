John Beilein resigns as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and admits losing affected him | NBA News

John Beilein formally resigned as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday after several days of speculation that he would not lead the team when he played after the start of the All-Star break.

Beilein stood in front of the Cavaliers and explained emotionally why he is leaving. This was goodbye.

But even when leaving, the admired coach gave his players one last lesson. He showed them honesty, dignity and vulnerability. He admitted that defeat had defeated him.

Beilein said he could not continue.

"It took a real man to do that today," said Cavs forward Kevin Love. "Everyone you talk to will say they respected him very much."

One of the most successful college basketball coaches in the last two decades, Beilein failed to spend an NBA season. He resigned on Wednesday after only 54 games with the Cavaliers under reconstruction, who seem not to find the right person to lead their team.

Beilein, 67, never felt comfortable during his brief period at the professionals. The demands of traveling, the lack of practice time and a group of players who did not respond to their training style or respected it, until it was too late, turned out to be too much, so they decided to move when the team returned from the All – Resting star.















2:13



NBA Gametime analyst Sam Mitchell says Jim Beilein did not accept that the Cleveland Cavaliers lacked talent and needed a long-term reconstruction



"This was a very difficult decision for me, but I want to be clear: this was my decision to resign and I really appreciate the understanding and support of the main office during this time," Beilein said in a statement issued by the team. . "I find that losing is very challenging and this year has cost me much more than I expected. I worried about the consequences that could potentially have on my own health and the well-being of my family in the future."

"I wasn't sure I could be at my best for the rest of the season and in the future."

Before the Cavs officially announced his resignation, Beilein spoke with his players. Love described the coach's actions as extravagant and the mood as "powerful."

Image:

Kevin Love prepares to drive in the lane against the New York Knicks



"Let him come in and do that and look us all in the eyes, and recognize that integrity and will are great," said Love. "That's the real man (things) right there. So I respect him for coming and doing that because he didn't have to."

The Cavs were 14-40 under Beilein, who surprisingly left Michigan after 12 seasons and signed a five-year contract last May. The team said it will be reassigned to a different role within the organization.

Associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will take over Beilein and try to rebuild the pieces for the next 28 games, and beyond. The team is still working on a contractual language for Bickerstaff, who took over the teams in Memphis and Houston, but is grateful he didn't have the provisional label on his title this time.

"This gives him the opportunity to make very difficult decisions without the same amount of weight he has to face, while as an interim he is fighting for his life," he said. "This provides some relief and can make more difficult decisions based on the long term and not just the short term."

Almost since the beginning of the training camp there were problems for Beilein in Cleveland. The Cavs did not adopt Beilein's methods of practice: he had his great men doing basic Mikan exercises in elementary school and the players complained that he treated them as children and not as paid professionals.

But what really hurt Beilein was losing after so much success in college,

Image:

Beilein was named Cleveland's head coach last year after having previously worked in Michigan



"He came every day, he broke his ass, he wanted to be better, he wanted to change the culture," said Love. "But sometimes, what do they say, & # 39; if you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans & # 39; sometimes he doesn't always shake or work the way you want."

The general manager of the Cavs, Koby Altman, was with Beilein during his tenure. But as the rest of the Stars approached, it became clear that a change was necessary to save a season that from the beginning was dedicated to developing the core of young talent of the Cavs.

Beilein is not the first high-profile college coach who failed in the NBA. John Calipari, Rick Pitino, Tim Floyd, Mike Montgomery and PJ Carlesimo of Kentucky are among a group that found training at the highest level problematic.

"While it is unexpected, we understand and respect his decision to resign as head coach of the Cavaliers," Altman said. "I was excited about the development of our young players, who have shown growth and maturity under coach Beilein."

"The NBA is a unique business that sometimes requires aggressive risk taking in important long-term decisions to advance a franchise and ultimately compete for championships."

While the Cavs did not make things easier for Beilein, he did not help himself. During a team meeting in Detroit, he inadvertently called his players "thugs,quot; when he reviewed the game movie. Beilein apologized, said he spoke badly when trying to use the word & # 39; slugs & # 39 ;, but the incident caused a bigger gap between him and the players.

It was hardly Beilein's fault. You have to blame the Cavs, who have had four coaches in the last two years.

"Somehow, in many ways," said Love. "We could have been much better."

