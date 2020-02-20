Jeremy Irons rejects previous comments on same-sex marriage and sexual harassment

%MINIFYHTML40acc38fe633a9d0054d83a2694480ea11% %MINIFYHTML40acc38fe633a9d0054d83a2694480ea12%

Wenn

As his appointment as jury of the Berlin Film Festival receives criticism, the star of & # 39; Watchmen & # 39; goes back in his controversial comments about same-sex marriage and sexual harassment.

Up News Info –

Jeremy Irons He has repudiated his previous comments about same-sex marriage and sexual harassment at his first press conference as president of the jury of the Berlin Film Festival.

The "Change of luck"The appointment of the star as the main member of the jury at the German film event was controversial due to the strange comments made in the interviews, including that gay marriage could lead parents to marry children, and that women were in party responsible for the attacks of the television stars of the seventies.

%MINIFYHTML40acc38fe633a9d0054d83a2694480ea13% %MINIFYHTML40acc38fe633a9d0054d83a2694480ea14%

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the British actor addressed his previous comments at the festival's press conference, saying he did not want the procedures to be eclipsed.

%MINIFYHTML40acc38fe633a9d0054d83a2694480ea15% %MINIFYHTML40acc38fe633a9d0054d83a2694480ea16%

"Let me make my views completely clear on these particular issues once and for all," he said. "First, I wholeheartedly support the movement to address women's rights and protect them from harassment at home and in (the) workplace."

"Secondly, I applaud the legislation for same-sex marriage where it has been achieved. I hope that such enlightened legislation will continue to be extended. Third, I wholeheartedly supported the right of women to abort if they so decided."

In addition to his offensive comments on gay rights and historical cases of sexual harassment, the "Watchmen"Star told The Guardian that he was against abortion in 2016.

The star said that while she believed that women should be allowed to decide to abort, she thought: "The Church is right in saying that (abortion) is a sin."

"Abortion harms a woman: it's a tremendous mental and physical attack, sometimes. But it seems we get confused."

As a result of their previous opinions, the editors of three Berlin newspapers condemned their appointment when it was announced last month, January 2020.