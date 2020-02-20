Jennifer Lopez presents a curvy exhibit at Balmain while attending a meeting with Alex Rodriguez

%MINIFYHTMLffba8051e673b36f47c738c45da93d1511% %MINIFYHTMLffba8051e673b36f47c738c45da93d1512%

Jennifer Lopez is warming up social media after photos of her wearing Balmain while attending a meeting with Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod) became viral. Jennifer had her curves on display in the Balmain Croc-Effect knitted mini dress that cost approximately $ 940. She wore the chocolate brown fitted mini dress and showed her toned legs with a pair of suede leather over the knee boots in a matching chocolate brown color. The boots sell for approximately $ 1215 and they looked beautiful in J-Lo. The boots have pointed heels and a leather toe that gives a two-tone effect. Color was an excellent choice for Jennifer, who wore dark blonde hair like honey.

Although it is difficult to see the complete Jennifer bag she is carrying, she holds the shoulder bag with medium lapel in leather padded and Python Urban Mix from Chanel that costs approximately $ 6,155. Alex Rodriguez looked elegant in a periwinkle suit with a salmon tie and an ice-cream shirt.

You can see the photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez that are becoming viral below.

In addition to the photos, a cameraman was present to film Jennifer and Alex when they arrived at their appointment. You can see how the two got out of their sports car and entered the building in the next video player.

Here are several additional photos that show the outfit of Jennifer Balmain in all her splendor that are circulating in social networks.

People ask about Jennifer Lopez's sunglasses. She is wearing Limelight sunglasses that sell for approximately $ 40. The glasses are from her Quay x JLo collaboration and are in great demand. There is no better publicity for Jennifer's fashion collaborations than for her to use the products herself!

The big gold hoop earrings Jennifer Lopez wears are Jennifer Fisher's Baby Samira Hoops. The earrings cost around $ 350.

Jennifer plans to walk down the hall once more for the fourth time with Alex Rodriguez. Reports say they are planning a big wedding for this summer. What do you think of Jennifer Lopez's Balmain outfit? Are you a fan of the look?



