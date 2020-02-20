Jennifer Lawrence will end the interruption of the performance with & # 39; Don & # 39; t Look Up & # 39; by Adam McKay

The next Netflix comedy follows two scientists who discover that a meteorite will hit Earth in six months and try to warn the rest of the world.
Jennifer Lawrence She has finished her acting break by taking a role as director Adam McKayThe next Netflix comedy.
The 29-year-old Oscar winner will star in the big budget "Don't look up", which follows two scientists who discover that a meteor will hit Earth in six months and try to warn the rest of the world.
"She is what people in the 17th century used to call & # 39; an act of dynamite & # 39;" McKay said about Lawrence in a statement. "And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a world comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way."
Production will begin in April.
"The Hunger Games"Star announced that he was taking a break from the big screen in 2017.
The new role will also be the first as a married woman: Lawrence married Cooke Maroney last year (19).