Jenna Dewan has surprise Baby Shower

The surprise baby shower takes place on the day that baby dad Steve Kazee kneels and asks his pregnant girlfriend Jenna Dewan the big question.

Jenna Dewan he got engaged to his fiance Steve Kazee In your surprise baby shower.

The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, writing with a touch of her impressive ring: "A lifetime to love you and grow with you … you have my heart."

She was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from her famous friends, including Nikki Reed, who helped design her ring through her jewelry company Bayou With Love, and Stacey Keibler, who said: "I am very grateful to be there to share the magic of this moment … I love you both very much. "

Jenna posted a complement on her Instagram Stories of Kazee kneeling, and the photo suggests that the engagement took place at the baby shower.

In the picture, the couple is wearing the same clothes they used in the snapshots of the party, and there are decorations scattered throughout the room. There are also a couple of clapping hands, which suggests that the proposal took place in front of family and friends.

The star later sprang up on the special day, "I can honestly say that this was one of the best days of my life and if I had the option of reliving one day and again it would be THIS (and the birth of Evie, of course) … The best blessing I could have imagined. "

The couple's commitment comes only a few weeks before welcoming their first child to the world.

Jenna, 39, is also the mother of her daughter Everly, six, with her ex-husband. Channing Tatum.