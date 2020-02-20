Jeff Hafley's mix of NFL college experiences will be worth it for Boston College

Boston College opens spring practice on Saturday under freshman Jeff Hafley, and that's when an experiment worth seeing begins.

%MINIFYHTMLfe75db24ab2e6e63c7f195a2bc568a9c11% %MINIFYHTMLfe75db24ab2e6e63c7f195a2bc568a9c12%

Hafley wants to find the connection point between college football and the NFL to revive an average program that has a 57-69 record since 2010. For the 40-year-old coach, there is an answer as to why anyone would want to do that.

"Because you get a combination of two major leagues," Hafley told Sporting News without reservation. "There are so many wonderful things in the National Football League that I spent seven years and learned, experimented and saw. I have more than 10 years in college football. Leaving the state of Ohio, obviously one of the highest levels, you see things you love too.

"The two combine to form their own philosophy, and that is really what I am trying to do. I am trying to get the best of both leagues, because that is what I have learned."

MORE: Answer 20 coaching questions, from new employees to hot seats

Hafley's actions skyrocketed in a season as co-defensive coordinator for the state of Ohio, a year in which he helped pass the 52nd Buckeyes in the nation by scoring the defense to the fourth. That allowed Hafley to experience a top-notch university soccer program, which added to his world soccer vision. Hafley spent the first 11 years of his career as an assistant coach at the university before a seven-year period as a secondary coach in the NFL.

Nine stops and two decades of experience led Hafley back to the east coast. The adjustment matters when a head coach is hired, and Hafley adjusts to Boston College.

The program enjoyed success with coaches like this before, but then they succeeded in professional football afterwards. Jack Bicknell went to the World Football League, later known as NFL Europe. Tom Coughlin and Dan Henning went to the NFL, where Coughlin won two Super Bowls. Jeff Jagodzinski, the last coach to win double-digit games for the Eagles, took a job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009.

Meanwhile, Hafley used the NFL to get a vision of the last line of defense of college football. He is a secondary coach in the background, and it shows when he talks about a scheme between the two games.

"I mean, look, defending the NFL air game is difficult," said Hafley. "It is difficult. I do not say that the university is not, but there are many things in the pass game and in the cover game I saw."

"When you get to college, with all the RPO game and quarterback game, and you think, & # 39; This is also something very good and very difficult to defend & # 39;".

Knowing that, Hafley formed a team that can combine the two. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti was the Rams, Giants and Packers quarterback since 2012. Defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu was the Bengals linebacker coach in 2019.

It was not an intentional movement to bring all that NFL experience. It's just what Hafley thought was best for the program.

"It's not so much that I went out and looked for boys in the NFL, but these are the boys I've been with," Hafley said. "These are the guys I trust. These are the guys that I know will do a great job teaching these student athletes and creating energy."

Hafley's philosophy doesn't sound so different from the approach of Ryan Day, who took over Urban Meyer at Ohio State last season and led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, the Big Ten championship and the tiebreaker post. college football

In Columbus, Hafley learned another great lesson. He watched the development and build trust in the weight room under strength coach Mickey Marotti, then took Marotti's suggestion and brought Phil Matusz with him from Ohio State to run the Boston strength and conditioning program College

With that, Hafley is also starting the Eagles version of "Real Life Wednesdaydays," a Meyer initiative that provided players with experiences of successful business leaders in the community that opened internships and job opportunities after football.

"Our school is built for the & # 39; Wednesday of real life & # 39;" said Hafley. "I want to take a whole new turn. I want the returning boys to be alumni. I'm trying to connect the alumni as much as I can."

For now, Hafley is ready to begin its first round of spring practices. Boston College has won seven games in five of the last seven seasons and is a regular bowl, but the Eagles have 1-4 in bowl games on that stretch. They haven't finished better than .500 in the ACC game since 2009.

That left Hafley asking three questions about spring.

"How are we going to practice? How hard are we going to be? How are we going to compete?" Hafley said before adding one more. "So how much will we love each other? Those things are everything to me."

Of the new hiring of trainers, Hafley did not receive the most attention. That is reserved for coaches like Ole Miss & # 39; Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach of Mississippi State. However, Hafley seems to have a plan that could be kept in a place that has been waiting a long time to succeed.

"I'm not sure if it's the perfect place, but BC is an excellent option for me and for what we want to do," Hafley said. "That's one of the reasons why I love this opportunity so much, because it fits very well with me, my beliefs and everything I've always thought about when it comes to being a head coach."