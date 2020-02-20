Jason Wahler admits "another slip,quot; in his sobriety

Jason Wahler He continues to be open and honest about his trip with sobriety.

In this new morning Daily pop, The hills: new beginnings united star Dr. Drew Pinsky for a special edition of Therapy Thursday.

%MINIFYHTMLfb9976b1d7e69cab4007353d8ad442dd13% %MINIFYHTMLfb9976b1d7e69cab4007353d8ad442dd14%

While discussing his battle with sobriety, Jason revealed to E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester Y Melanie Bromley exclusively that recently had "another slip,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLfb9976b1d7e69cab4007353d8ad442dd15% %MINIFYHTMLfb9976b1d7e69cab4007353d8ad442dd16%

"Today I am doing phenomenal, but in an effort of honesty and transparency, since (appearing in Just the sip) I had another mistake, "Jason explained." What keeps me going is honesty, transparency and being vulnerable. By expressing vulnerability, it creates humility and allows people to know that they are not alone when this happens. "

Dr. Drew added: "Jason is an inspiration and a miracle … I see slips as just learning opportunities for you. The problem is when people slip and stay outside or start to b & # 39; ing and confiscate … This man is still my guiding light … And this is what people don't understand … They say he doesn't stay sober. No, this is a sober guy who is struggling with more and more problems as he deepens in his sobriety. "