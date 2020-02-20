Jason Wahler admits "another slip,quot; in his sobriety

Jason Wahler He continues to be open and honest about his trip with sobriety.
In this new morning Daily pop, The hills: new beginnings united star Dr. Drew Pinsky for a special edition of Therapy Thursday.
While discussing his battle with sobriety, Jason revealed to E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester Y Melanie Bromley exclusively that recently had "another slip,quot;.
"Today I am doing phenomenal, but in an effort of honesty and transparency, since (appearing in Just the sip) I had another mistake, "Jason explained." What keeps me going is honesty, transparency and being vulnerable. By expressing vulnerability, it creates humility and allows people to know that they are not alone when this happens. "
Dr. Drew added: "Jason is an inspiration and a miracle … I see slips as just learning opportunities for you. The problem is when people slip and stay outside or start to b & # 39; ing and confiscate … This man is still my guiding light … And this is what people don't understand … They say he doesn't stay sober. No, this is a sober guy who is struggling with more and more problems as he deepens in his sobriety. "
In September 2019, Jason appeared on the E! digital series Just the sip where he discussed a recent relapse. When talking to Justin, the Celebrity Rehabilitation alum said struggles with his body image triggered his bad decision making.
As for his most recent relapse, Jason says something similar happened.
"It goes back to body things and insecurities. A lot of that is really where it comes from. At the age of 33, the metabolism slows down and can't get back in shape and if I take this, it will instantly cut off pounds and things like that, "he explained.
Dr. Drew, who has a variety of health-focused programs, added: "What I hear is that he is getting into the most sensitive parts of himself and is increasingly vulnerable and symptoms are emerging, but it is because it's getting more real about who you are and what's going on. "
With the support of professionals and his wife. Ashley WahlerJason takes pride in saying he's coming to a place "where I really feel comfortable with my own skin." The Red Songbird Foundation co-chair is also partnering with his wife in a new YouTube documentary series about his life entitled JAWS of Addiction. It is scheduled to leave next month.
During today Daily popAshley also joined the conversation and explained why Jason's recent relapse was unique.
"I think the reason why this was different is because my limits are getting stronger. It's like a muscle that I had never used before and now I'm strong in that sense, so instead of my limits moving anywhere Go, my limits are very firm, "he shared. "We were supposed to go to Northern California together as a family. It was during the holidays and I said," You can't go. You have to really work on yourself. "And that was the first time I let him sink into his things."
Today, Jason and Ashley spend three hours a week in their relationship. And yes, they are more united than ever.
"It's phenomenal," Jason explained. "Hard work is worth it."
