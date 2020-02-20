Japan will bring to Earth a piece of Phobos from the moon of Mars – BGR

%MINIFYHTML26558ef72eb4c14947ba11ba1c0731c811% %MINIFYHTML26558ef72eb4c14947ba11ba1c0731c812%

With groups such as NASA and the European Space Agency that focus primarily on missions to explore Earth's Moon and Mars, the Japanese space agency JAXA takes a risk on a different kind of mission. According to reports from Japan, JAXA is currently planning a trip to two Martian moons, and at night they plan to snatch a sample of the Martian moon Phobos and send it back to Earth.

How Ars Technica According to reports, the mission will cost around $ 417 million and has a tentative launch window of 2024. If it succeeds, it will be the first time humans get a sample of a moon in orbit around another planet.

%MINIFYHTML26558ef72eb4c14947ba11ba1c0731c813% %MINIFYHTML26558ef72eb4c14947ba11ba1c0731c814%

The Martian Moon eXploration (MMX) mission will visit both the Martian moon Deimos and Phobos. Visiting the moons from orbit will be exciting for JAXA, but the key to the mission's success will obviously be the Phobos landing. As JAXA points out in a new ad publication, the spacecraft will launch at Phobos for a few hours.

%MINIFYHTML26558ef72eb4c14947ba11ba1c0731c815% %MINIFYHTML26558ef72eb4c14947ba11ba1c0731c816% Phobos has been selected for surface operations, with the spacecraft landing for several hours to collect a sample of at least 10 g using a core that can collect material from a minimum of 2 cm below the moon's surface. The spacecraft will leave the Martian system and return the sample to Earth, completing the first round trip to the Martian system.

If that sounds like an incredibly ambitious plan, it's because it is. Snatching surface samples from other bodies in our solar system is not an easy task, and so far groups like NASA and JAXA have focused on taking those asteroid samples instead of other planets and moons.

Since the mission is not scheduled to begin until 2024, we will still learn a lot about JAXA's plans before it is ready to take off, and it will be exciting to see how things progress in the coming months and years.

Image source: JAXA