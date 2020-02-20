Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin enjoy a romantic getaway to & # 39; rebuild & # 39; his rocky marriage

WENN / Avalon

By sharing on Instagram a romantic snapshot of the couple, the country singer emphasizes that "there is nothing wrong with remaking and there is no better time to rebuild than now."

Country singer and actress Jana Kramer He has given her the New Year celebrations with her husband Mike Caussin a "remake" in an effort to "rebuild" their rocky marriage.

First "One tree hill"Star, who has been open about their relationship problems, reveals that the couple recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in an effort to reconnect and start 2020 again.

"There are 2 days left to connect, laugh, disconnect and redo our New Year (sic). (We even saw the ball drop)," Jana captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram.

"There is nothing wrong with remaking and there is no better time to rebuild than now. #Rebuildingtogether #happynewyear."

The love reaction arose after weeks of speculation about the state of the union of Jana and Mike, after the mother of two seemed to suggest that they had separated in a cryptic publication on social networks in late December.

"2019. Ur is coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is … Time heals all wounds (sic)," he wrote, while also eliminating "wife" from the Description on your Instagram profile.

Jana and former American footballer Mike, whose infidelity and sex addiction problems previously separated them in 2016, later revealed that they were still together, although they had suffered a difficult end to 2019 after the 36-year-old woman discovered that her man had received a topless photo of a woman by text message, which was later discovered to have been sent by a bot, software that executes automated tasks online.

The couple shares the four-year-old daughter, Jolie, and the one-year-old son, Jace.