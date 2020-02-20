Jada Pinkett Smith sets Instagram on fire with a photo where she discovers everything: Lauren London had to react

Jada Pinkett Smith showed that she knows how to keep her fans entertained, as the 48-year-old actress shared a daring flashback photo on social media.

Will Smith's wife visited Instagram to post the kickback on Thursday, where he posed for the camera completely naked.

In the photograph, the actress could be seen lying on a black sofa, while provocatively looking over her left shoulder.

Jada, who was never known for being shy, showed her incredible body and proudly titled the photo with "That adult woman."

Naturally, Jada's post was instantly approved by his numerous followers, and shortly after loading, thousands of people rushed to congratulate the Red Table Talk Hostess of her outstanding figure.

It seems that the complement was appreciated by many users of the social media platform, since one fan declared that the actress was trying to break the Internet, and another simply wrote "Muvaaaa,quot; under the publication.

One person had this to share: "Dayum … a work of art😍😍👏🏻All right now Peaches hahaha. One of the most beautiful women who has ever walked this planet. 👸🏽 "

This sponsor replied: "So they try to break the Internet! They will never be another Jada!"

This social media user called Jada an inspiration and added: “You will always be our crush 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 You are the sun! I love you, Jada! ❤️🔥. Amazing pretty lady! What an inspiration

This sponsor had the following to say: "He hurt me, he hurt the fresh prince's voice,quot; Damn it, you look good.

It just shows you like us. The movie star speaks all Jada titles at home relaxing only one person. I love it …

Meanwhile, professional fitness instructor Michelle Lewin also joined the commentators, as she referred to Jada's body as a work of art, while actress Lauren London also left a like in the picture.

Jada was news recently when during an episode of the Red Table Talk Show, she opened up and talked about her relationship with the legend of rapper Tupac Shakur.

According to the actress, who grew up with the iconic musician, she and Tupac were like an anchor for each other, and their friendship was really special and complex.

Her husband said she was jealous of her proximity.



