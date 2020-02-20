Jackie McNamara & # 39; progresses & # 39; in a long recovery after brain surgery | Soccer news





Jackie McNamara remains in Hull's real infirmary

Jackie McNamara is "making progress but still faces a long road to recovery," announced the family of former Celtic and Scottish defender.

%MINIFYHTMLde85a1fff73813a42c2ca331bbe5e78711% %MINIFYHTMLde85a1fff73813a42c2ca331bbe5e78712%

The 46-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital to undergo brain surgery earlier this month.

He remains in Hull Royal's infirmary after collapsing near his home in York 12 days ago.

When posting on Twitter, McNamara's daughter, Erin, said: "Thank you for the continued support of my father, last week has been as overwhelming for us as a family.

McNamara played for Celtic from 1995 to 2005

"He is making progress but he still has a long road to recovery. We are very grateful for all the attention he received and we remain positive."

The 46-year-old, who won four league titles in Celtic and won 33 games with Scotland, also played for Wolves, Aberdeen, Fakirk and Partick Thistle.