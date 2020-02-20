It is time for India and Pakistan to repeal their sedition laws | Sedition

It seems to be the sedition season in the Indian subcontinent. A relic of the colonial era, the sedition law has become a powerful weapon in the hands of the governments of Pakistan and India to crush dissenting voices.

In December 2019, the Pakistani government accused hundreds of people of sedition for participating in the Student Solidarity March across the country, which called for the restoration of student unions, among other demands. One of the participants in the march, Alamy WazirHe was arrested on December 2 and has since been languishing in jail for allegedly "conspiring to overthrow the government."

On January 27, Manzoor Pashteen, the leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), was also arrested on charges of sedition in a night raid at his residence in Peshawar. A day later, police arrested and accused 23 other people, including several young activists of the leftist Awami Workers Party (AWP), for attending a protest in Islamabad against the arrest of Pashteen.

The PTM is an ethnic Pashtun rights movement that has been calling for accountability for alleged rights abuses committed by the Pakistan army in its war against the Taliban in Pakistan. The movement for peaceful rights has been the objective of a sustained campaign of intimidation and arrests since its formation

AWP activists and many of the PTM supporters have been released, but dozens of activists remain in jail, including Pashteen himself. These people face the risk of spending years behind bars simply for daring to criticize the actions of their government. His terrible experience demonstrates the eagerness of the Pakistani state to use the sedition law to silence anyone he perceives as a threat to his authority.

Across the border in India, the sedition law was notoriously invoked against the student leaders of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Kanaiyha Kumar and Umar Khalid (among others) in 2016, for allegedly shouting "anti-India,quot; slogans during a protest. JNU is reputed to be a seedbed of dissension on the left. As a result, the Indian-nationalist BJP government in India believes that the institution presents an obstacle to its authoritarian agenda and continually harasses its teachers and students with frivolous demands.

Earlier this month, a JNU investigator, Sharjeel Imam, was charged with sedition for participating in ongoing protests against Citizens Amendment Act. In recent years, the sedition law has been used against a large number of other people, including trade unionists, environmentalists and teachers throughout the country.

What is particularly remarkable about all this is that these unfounded accusations are being launched through a law that was created and widely used by the British Raj against the insurgent anti-colonial movement in India.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, one of the most prominent nationalist leaders in colonial India before Gandhi emerged on the national stage, was tried several times under the sedition law for "inciting the public,quot; through his writings. In his 1916 trial, he was defended by the young lawyer, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who would later become one of the main defenders of the partition of India and founding father of the state of Pakistan.

From the 1920s to the 1940s, dozens of Indians were tried under sedition law, including Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Mohammad Ai Jauhar, Bhagat Singh and M N Roy, among others. Before independence, the sedition law was synonymous with the absurdity of the colonial government, as British officials used this law to accuse locals of being "foreign agents,quot; in their own lands.

Independence activists throughout the subcontinent who were imprisoned for "sedition,quot; carried the position as a badge of honor. They were seen by the general public as heroes, because at that time being patriotic meant dissenting those in power.

However, at birth, the nation-states of India and Pakistan faced the paradox of acquiring the twin inheritance of anti-colonial politics based on popular sovereignty and a colonial state apparatus aimed at silencing and terrorizing the population. The gap between these two legacies continues to haunt both countries to this day. The law of sedition is a reminder that colonial logic, which sees the state not as a body designed to serve people but as a weapon to subdue them, is alive and well today.

One of the most notable characteristics of this last round of repression has been the emphasis on "seditious speech." Today, neither in Pakistan nor in India is it necessary to demonstrate that there was an action plan to undermine national sovereignty to accuse someone of sedition. Instead, speeches and slogans alone are considered "proof,quot; of a deeper conspiracy against the nation-state.

States are using sedition laws to violently patrol the limits of acceptable speech and thought in the public sphere, exposing the vulnerability they feel to the just and peaceful criticism of their exclusionary, divisive and dangerous policies.

This sense of insecurity comes from the growing inability of these states to fulfill their responsibilities towards the public. In Pakistan, the government led by Imran Khan has signed one of the most punitive agreements with the IMF, which has resulted in unprecedented austerity. The education budget has been reduced by 40 percent and the health sector is being privatized. Meanwhile, wheat shortages have spoiled the food market and inflation has reached an unprecedented 14 percent.

In India, the economy has also suffered a strong recession. Economic growth has fallen from an annual expansion rate of 8.1 percent in the first quarter of 2018 to only 4.5 percent in the third quarter of last year. The rise in unemployment along with an agrarian crisis left many poor families with there is no other option but to reduce your food consumption, breaking the promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver "Acche Din,quot; (Good morning) to the impoverished majority of the country.

In addition, the growing economic uncertainty has accelerated the need for the ruling classes in the region to produce false enemies to distract the public from their persistent inability to provide them with a decent standard of living.

This is why an unprecedented number of people across the political spectrum in Pakistan face the accusation of being "an Indian agent," while in India, government opponents receive the "ISI agents,quot; mark. ", in reference to the intelligence agency of Pakistan. And that is why so many people face charges for allegedly serving the enemy in both countries today.

However, there is growing resistance in both India and Pakistan against the authoritarianism that surrounds the region. Two features stand out as prominent in these flourishing movements.

First, they are being led by young citizens who increasingly distrust the fear and hate methods used by ruling elites to convince the public to give up their most basic rights to security, employment and freedom of expression. Thousands of students, for example, joined the campaign in India against discriminatory CAA, which represents perhaps the biggest challenge for the Modi government in India.

Similarly, in Pakistan, the Student Solidarity March and the PTM emerged as youth-led movements and managed to unite the public behind a common cause at a time when conventional political parties seem unable to build an opposition to a system. faltering political and economic.

The second striking feature of these movements is that they base their legitimacy on the constitution. In India, anti-CAA protesters claim that such discriminatory laws undermine the basic architecture of the constitution and facilitate India's drift towards community majorityism. In Pakistan, activists defend freedom of expression and unionization as basic elements of the constitution without which democracy makes no sense.

In both cases, the state responded by launching allegations of treason and imposing charges of sedition on protesters. This led to the strange situation in which the most important legal document of the state is transformed into subversive literature, which means the legitimacy crisis that persecutes authoritarian governments in South Asia.

Activists in both India and Pakistan have recently become more vocal in their demand for the repeal of sedition laws. In fact, they are asking the pertinent question: who are the seditious people against if they themselves are the rulers? An honest resolution of this question will not only allow the subcontinent to overcome one of the darkest legacies of the colonial government, but it will also help us discover what it means to be patriotic in a region where nationalism is becoming increasingly insular and insular. exhausting.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.