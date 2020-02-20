Home Local News It is the national day of Love Your Pet. Share a photo...

It is the national day of Love Your Pet. Share a photo of your furry friend

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>It is the national day of Love Your Pet. Share a photo of your furry friend
%MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd11% %MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd12%

February 20, 2020 | 7:38 a. M.

%MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd13%%MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd14%

Happy National Day of Love Your Pet! Whether hairy, scaly or feathery, around medium Homes in Massachusetts have a pet to give you some extra love today. we want to see them!

%MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd15% %MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd16%

Do you have a messy puppy with adorable flexible ears? A normally distant cat that melts to rub the belly? Or is your taste for pets less traditional: a talkative parrot, a school of tropical fish or a particularly affectionate hamster? Send us a photo of your pet, name, age and breed, and some lines on why you love them [email protected] and we can introduce Fido in an upcoming Boston.com article.

Close

How to Boston

Find out how Boston when you subscribe to the culture and lifestyle newsletter of Boston.com.

Thanks for signing up!

Boston Globe Media privacy policy

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©