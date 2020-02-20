It is the national day of Love Your Pet. Share a photo of your furry friend

%MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd11% %MINIFYHTML7af146f618cef7bd3baf8a9c6d5e51dd12%

Happy National Day of Love Your Pet! Whether hairy, scaly or feathery, around medium Homes in Massachusetts have a pet to give you some extra love today. we want to see them!

Do you have a messy puppy with adorable flexible ears? A normally distant cat that melts to rub the belly? Or is your taste for pets less traditional: a talkative parrot, a school of tropical fish or a particularly affectionate hamster? Send us a photo of your pet, name, age and breed, and some lines on why you love them [email protected] and we can introduce Fido in an upcoming Boston.com article.