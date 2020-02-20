Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns and retains the role of caregiver | Ireland news

%MINIFYHTMLdfd0e09c586bb08f919f6ced14ce3f6e11% %MINIFYHTMLdfd0e09c586bb08f919f6ced14ce3f6e12%

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigned on Thursday, but remained an interim leader while the three main parties in the country fight in coalition talks after an inconclusive election.

Varadkar, the first open gay leader in Ireland, presented his resignation as taoiseach, or prime minister, to President Michael Higgins after the first session of the lower house of Ireland's parliament since the February 8 elections, which radically reformed the landscape political.

%MINIFYHTMLdfd0e09c586bb08f919f6ced14ce3f6e13% %MINIFYHTMLdfd0e09c586bb08f919f6ced14ce3f6e14%

"According to the constitution, the taoiseach and the government will continue to perform their duties until the successors are named," a government statement said.

%MINIFYHTMLdfd0e09c586bb08f919f6ced14ce3f6e15% %MINIFYHTMLdfd0e09c586bb08f919f6ced14ce3f6e16%

The parties in the 160-seat chamber, the Dail, convened and nominated candidates to lead a new government as a Taoiseach, but without having a majority majority, was postponed until March 5.

Plus:

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald received the majority of the votes that supported her.

At 45 he was well below the 80 needed to take office, but it was a symbolic victory that reflects the rise of the nationalist party in the elections.

Sinn Fein, which once served as the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), became the second largest party with 37 seats, breaking the historical duopoly of the center-right parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

"The people who vote for us don't go anywhere," McDonald said.

"We have committed ourselves with them to represent them well and do our best to achieve that government of change, and that is precisely what we intend to do."

& # 39; A government for change & # 39;

McDonald surpassed the 36 votes that support Varadkar to continue as prime minister after his Fine Gael party slipped to third place in the elections with 35 seats.

"The responsibility lies with those who have made huge promises of change to the people during these elections, who have been entrusted with the mandate to take a government program to the Dail for approval," Varadkar said in parliament before leaving for give up.

"If they can't, they should say so and be honest and honest about their failure and the empty promises they made."

General elections in Ireland: Sinn Fein is ahead

Micheal Martin's Fianna Fail party won the most seats in the elections with 38, but suffered significant losses in their 2016 victories.

He received the support of 41 legislators in Thursday's contest.

Sinn Fein has historically been associated with the IRA that fought against British rule in Northern Ireland for decades until the late 1990s, when a peace agreement ended the violence that left more than 3,000 dead on all sides.

He won the popular vote with 24.5 percent of the first preference ballots and won 14 seats by attracting voters with a campaign focused on housing shortages and the health crisis in Ireland.

But its emblematic policy on Irish unity is likely to be an important issue if it gains power.

He wants a referendum on the union of the two parts of the island in five years.