Irish end Andrew Conway signs a new three-year contract with Munster | Rugby Union News

Billy Holland and Jeremy Loughman also agreed to new contract extensions with Munster





Andrew Conway of Ireland has signed a new agreement with Munster until July 2023

Irish end Andrew Conway has signed a new three-year contract with Munster until July 2023.

Conway, who scored 10 attempts in 20 games for Ireland, has made 124 appearances for Munster, scoring 42 attempts, since his debut against Zebre in September 2013.

The 28-year-old is a key player for Ireland and has started both games against Scotland and Wales in the Six Nations this year.

Billy Holland of Munster has also agreed to a new agreement with the province

Billy Holland, who has played 226 times for the province, also agreed to a one-year contract extension and representative Jeremy Loughman, who has appeared 36 times, has signed a new two-year contract until June 2022.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: "Retaining the services of Andrew, Billy and Jeremy is again great news for Munster Rugby and for our plans for the future.

Jeremy Loughman (L) of Munster in action against the Dragons

"They are a quality trio that all add great value to our team with their own skills and experience. It's another big boost for the province."