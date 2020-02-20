Iran's stacked elections are expected to produce a hardline Parliament

When Iranians go to the polls on Friday, they will participate in what may be the least representative and least fair election in the history of the Islamic Republic.
While Iran's parliamentary elections have never been free and democratic, Iran's clerical leadership disqualified more than 7,000 candidates to run this year, including most moderates and centrists, paving the way for tougher national and foreign policies.
At a time when Iran is facing extraordinary challenges at home and abroad, from the possibility of a conflict with the United States to crippling economic sanctions and a restless population, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seems to have concluded that the best way to handle the turmoil is to silence dissenting voices and ensure a Parliament that approves conservative policies.
"The next Parliament will be completely obedient to Khamenei, more radical in his approach, and the small voices of dissent we hear on different topics will be silenced," said Roozbeh Mirebrahimi, an independent analyst from Iran based in New York.
Around three quarters of the current members of Parliament, where the moderates and the centrists constitute a near majority, could not seek reelection.
The new Parliament is expected to adopt a hard line against the United States and is unlikely to support efforts to negotiate a new nuclear agreement or respond positively to American demands as the end of support for militias and allies for power throughout the Middle East.
On the contrary, analysts expect Iran to strengthen ties with representatives such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and militias in Iraq and Syria.
Many conservative candidates adopted the slogan "I am Qassim Suleimani,quot;, a reference to the Iranian military leader who oversaw Iran's regional powers and who was killed by an American air strike last month. These candidates pledged to seek a hard revenge against the United States for the murder.
The greater dislike for the United States may be at least partly the result of the Trump administration's policies. President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate who bet his career. On the nuclear agreement with the United States and the European powers, he knelt when President Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2016.
Rouhani and moderate legislators, who have 122 seats in the current 290-member parliament, had bet that lifting economic sanctions in exchange for accepting limits to Iran's nuclear program would end Iran's economic isolation and generate foreign investment and prosperity .
Instead, the United States tightened sanctions in 2018, which have damaged the economy, affected oil exports and brought many difficulties. High gas prices triggered mass protests against the government in November, which the government stifled with violence, killing hundreds of protesters.
The Rouhani program, in the eyes of many Iranians, could not be fulfilled.
A priority for the new Parliament will be to restrict the policies of Mr. Rouhani and his administration for the remaining time in office, until the spring of 2022. Mr. Rouhani and his Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, conservatives dislike for considering them too pro-western. , they are likely to face obstacles at every step.
Conservatives are driving an economic resistance program, an effort to make Iran more self-sufficient, less dependent on markets and global trade, and closer to Russia and China.
Ayatollah Khamenei has the final say on these policies, but Parliament has the ability to mold, defend or criticize them.
The current Parliament advocated that Iran remain committed to the nuclear agreement with the world powers, to participate in diplomacy instead of confrontation and to sign an international agreement against money laundering. All those policies are at risk.
In Washington, the Trump administration said Thursday that it was freezing the assets of five Iranian election officials because of massive disqualifications.
"Unfortunately for the Iranian people, the royal election took place secretly long before the ballots were issued," Brian Hook, special envoy of the State Department for Iran's policy, told reporters.
The Iranians "know that tomorrow's elections are political theater," he said. "It is a republic of name only when the government disqualifies half of the candidates who run for office."
The five sanctioned officials were members of the Guardian Council, a panel that examines political candidates and exercises the supervision of Parliament.
Participation in elections is expected to be low at all times in the capital, Tehran and other major cities. Many common Iranians, prominent activists and moderate politicians plan to boycott.
"This is a designed selection, not an election, so I will not vote," said Mostafa Tajzadeh, a prominent moderate politician and former acting Interior Minister. "This level of disqualifications is unprecedented and is very alarming."
Some Iranians said they had lost hope in the idea of changing Iran through the polls.
"I will not vote because my vote does not count," said Roya, a 41-year-old business owner in Tehran, who asked not to use her last name. "They don't listen to our demands and just want to use our votes to show that they have popular support."
Ali Gholizadeh, a 34-year-old political activist from Mashhad and a university professor, said he and his family are not opposed to clerical leadership, but still won't vote on Friday.
"I care about national security, I care about my country, but I can't stand to have a total lack of respect for the public," he said in a telephone interview. “These are false choices. No one was allowed to run except their own people. "
Another possible deterrent to participation was the news of an outbreak of coronavirus in the city of Qum, a Shiite religious center that has a constant flow of pilgrims entering and leaving the city. Two people have He died in Qum because of the virus and it was reported that five more were infected on Thursday.
Qum health officials warned people to stay away from public spaces, alarming about the safety of tight polling stations and the requirement that voters cover their fingers with public ink.
The governor of Qum said Thursday that elections will be held as planned and that voters should bring their own pens to mark their ballots. He said the polling stations would be equipped with masks and disinfectants.
On social media, the fiery supporters of the Islamic Republic tweeted that the coronavirus would not deter them from their civic duty. Some suggested that foreign powers such as the United States may have helped spread it to prevent people from voting.
“Coronavirus is such a smart virus! He appeared in Iran just one day before the election, "Ali Akbar Raefipour, a conservative hardline commentator, tweeted." The United States is so low and its local puppets work so hard. "
Supporters of disqualifications defended them, saying that the expelled candidates were not in a position to run, either because they were corrupt or unfair to Ayatollah Khamenei and the Islamic revolution.
"There are enough reformist candidates on the ballot," Foad Izadi, a conservative political analyst, said in a telephone interview from Tehran. “The new Parliament will be stronger and more united with a better supervisory role. They will use all the tools they have to keep Rouhani ministers online. "
Voters can choose from several shades of conservatives: a new generation of fanatical technocrats; religious linings and anti-corruption; or members of the Revolutionary Guard Corps and the military.
In Tehran, for example, 134 conservatives face 28 moderate candidates for 30 seats. Only a moderate political acquaintance is running. In the city of Mashhad, not a single reformist or centrist candidate is on the ballot.
And for the first time, a former commander of the Revolutionary Guard, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, could become the next president of Parliament. Mr. Ghalibaf, former mayor of Tehran and chief of police, is the leading conservative candidate in Tehran.
Lara Jakes contributed reporting from Washington.