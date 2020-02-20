Iran's stacked elections are expected to produce a hardline Parliament

When Iranians go to the polls on Friday, they will participate in what may be the least representative and least fair election in the history of the Islamic Republic.

While Iran's parliamentary elections have never been free and democratic, Iran's clerical leadership disqualified more than 7,000 candidates to run this year, including most moderates and centrists, paving the way for tougher national and foreign policies.

At a time when Iran is facing extraordinary challenges at home and abroad, from the possibility of a conflict with the United States to crippling economic sanctions and a restless population, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seems to have concluded that the best way to handle the turmoil is to silence dissenting voices and ensure a Parliament that approves conservative policies.

"The next Parliament will be completely obedient to Khamenei, more radical in his approach, and the small voices of dissent we hear on different topics will be silenced," said Roozbeh Mirebrahimi, an independent analyst from Iran based in New York.