Iran: how elections work | 2018 elections

The elected members will serve for a period of four years.

The parliament, known as the Majlis, have 290 members.

They are elected every four years and are responsible for approving the country's legislation.

Candidates are examined by the powerful Guardian Council, which acts as the constitutional guard dog of the country.

Of those registered to run, 7,296 were disqualified, including many critics and reformist candidates.

Of the 7,148 candidates approved, 666 are women.

In 2016, there were more than 250 registered political parties, but loyalties change during and after the elections.

The elections are expected to test the popularity of the reformist bloc, associated with President Hassan Rouhani, who promised to lift nuclear sanctions and improve the economy.

When Rouhani ran for re-election in May 2017, he won 57 percent of the votes. At that time, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, had already threatened to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

ECONOMY

With an inflation rate of 33.5 percent last year, according to UN estimates, many are looking for the government to solve the country's economic problems.

IRan has the largest reserves of natural gas in the world, with more than 1.2 billion cubic feet. The country also has 157 billion barrels of oil reserves, the fourth largest in the world. He hopes to drastically improve oil production to finally reach 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd), which is what he produced before economic sanctions were imposed in 2011 and 2012.

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS

After the collapse of the Iran nuclear agreement of 2015 in 2018 and the reimposition of economic sanctions by the United States, Iran's diplomatic and economic ties with the West have deteriorated.

The assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an air raid, ordered by President Trump near Baghdad airport on January 3, led Iran to the brink of a military confrontation with the United States.

The murder of Soleimani brought the country against the United States. But only a few days after the anger was directed against the government after the demolition of a civil aircraft that killed 176 people on board, many of them Iranians and dual citizens.

Iran continues to participate in a war of power with its regional rival Saudi Arabia in places like Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and relations between the two countries remain tense.

HUMAN RIGHTS

Freedom of expression also remains a major problem in the country, with the arrest of journalists, artists and other activists.

The most prominent figure in the Green Movement, Mir-Hossein Mousavi, who was a presidential candidate in 2009, remains under house arrest.

In November and December 2019, protests broke out over rising fuel prices across the country, leaving several hundred people dead.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies