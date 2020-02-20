Iran confirms three more cases of coronavirus | Iran news

Tehran, Iran – Authorities in Iran have confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus, one day after two people died from the infection in the city of Qom.

Alireza Vahabzadeh, an advisor to Iran's health minister, said Wednesday that a total of five cases have been confirmed in Iran so far.

"Today's three new cases include two in Qom and one in Araq in central Iran. The case in Araq is a doctor," he told Al Jazeera. "It is not clear where the virus came from in Iran."

The virus, known as COVID-19, was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of December. Since then, it has infected more than 75,000 people and killed more than 2,000, the vast majority of them in China.

Since then it has reached 27 countries, and WHO has declared that the outbreak is a global health emergency, mainly due to concerns that it can be extended to countries with weaker health systems.

The deaths in Iran on Tuesday were the first deaths in the Middle East region, and only the seventh and eighth deaths caused by the virus outside of mainland China. A health official quoted by the semi-official IRNA news agency said the victims had no contact with foreigners or Chinese citizens.

Vahabzadeh said Iran's health ministry recommended that people limit their movement in and out of religious sites in Qom, a city located 140 km south of the capital, Tehran. Meanwhile, state media reported that Qom authorities have closed the city's schools and universities on Thursday.

Ali Tabatabaei, a journalist in Qom, praised the strong measures of the government and said that people in the city remain calm.

"People in Qom are not panicking, we can see them sitting in cafes without masks," said the editor in chief of the online website Qom News.

"Local authorities have been taking the infection seriously and so far three hospitals have been assigned to receive patients affected by the virus. The license for all doctors working for the government has been canceled and all hospitals are on red alert." , said. .

The emergency teams had arrived from Tehran, he said, adding that Iran's vice minister of health, Qasem Jan-Babaei, was also in the city. Local media reported Wednesday that Jan-Babaei traveled to the city to assess the situation and that the authorities were establishing emergency units for the treatment of contagious diseases there.

Meanwhile, Vahabzadeh said tests were being done to confirm suspicious cases in several other cities. You did not specify the locations.

"So far we have no more confirmations about more cases," he said.

The official IRNA news agency said two people suspected of having the virus had been quarantined in the northern city of Babol.

Ali Larijani, president of parliament, has called for immediate measures to counteract the outbreak.

On Wednesday, Ali Gholizadeh, an Iranian public health policy researcher at the University of Science and Technology of China, said Iran's ministry of health was prepared to fight the virus, but added that relatives of the victims should be put quarantined "until we are sure that they are not infected,quot;.

"People in Iran should not panic," he said, noting that the death rate from the virus was low.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that the coronavirus caused a mild illness in four out of five people infected, and only posed a threat to older patients or people with underlying conditions. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the WHO, said that around 14 percent of infected people suffer serious complications, while two percent die from the disease.