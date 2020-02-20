Inside Hifter Libya: a police state with an Islamist turn

BENGHAZI, Libya – The quarterback looks from the billboards to the remains of the Libyan city of Benghazi. His uniform is adorned with epaulets and honors, even when the civil war he is waging has stagnated in a bloody stalemate.

Its civilian-dressed security agents wander around and listen in cafes and hotel lobbies. He has given control of the mosques to extremist preachers. And he has sponsored the sponsorship of a tribal death squad called The Avengers of Blood, accused of a long series of disappearances and murders of his political opponents.

"We are living in a prison," said Ahmed Sharkasi, a liberal activist from Benghazi who fled to Tunisia due to threats to his life.

Khalifa Hifter, the 76-year-old commander known in his domain as "the marshal," is the military ruler of eastern Libya. He has been fighting for almost six years to take control of the country, and has been waging an assault on the capital, Tripoli, for the past 10 months.