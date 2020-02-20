Inside Hifter Libya: a police state with an Islamist turn

BENGHAZI, Libya – The quarterback looks from the billboards to the remains of the Libyan city of Benghazi. His uniform is adorned with epaulets and honors, even when the civil war he is waging has stagnated in a bloody stalemate.
Its civilian-dressed security agents wander around and listen in cafes and hotel lobbies. He has given control of the mosques to extremist preachers. And he has sponsored the sponsorship of a tribal death squad called The Avengers of Blood, accused of a long series of disappearances and murders of his political opponents.
"We are living in a prison," said Ahmed Sharkasi, a liberal activist from Benghazi who fled to Tunisia due to threats to his life.
Khalifa Hifter, the 76-year-old commander known in his domain as "the marshal," is the military ruler of eastern Libya. He has been fighting for almost six years to take control of the country, and has been waging an assault on the capital, Tripoli, for the past 10 months.
The United Arab Emirates, Egypt and others have lined up behind him, and Russia He has sent mercenaries. The largely impotent government sponsored by the United Nations in Tripoli is defended mainly by regional militias and, recently, Turkey, which has flown in hundreds of paid Syrian fighters.
Hifter has cut off Libya's oil production over the past month to try to deprive the Tripoli government of revenue. This week he began bombing his civil port, killing three people, almost missing a ship loaded with liquefied natural gas and derailing the ceasefire talks sponsored by the United Nations.
Hifter has promised to build a stable, democratic and secular Libya, but has largely excluded Western journalists from its territory. A rare visit there by a New York Times correspondent and photographer revealed a difficult-to-handle authoritarianism that, in many ways, is more puritanical and more illegal than Libya under its last dictator, Colonel Muammar el-Gaddafi.
In Mr. Hifter's Benghazi stronghold, we found a city half ruined by corruption, where security officers followed foreign journalists, residents cringed in fear of arbitrary arrest and pro-government militias did not respond to anyone.
Residents complain about corruption and self-enrichment by tribal militia leaders and former Gaddafi officers. There are reports of unexplained bombings, kidnappings and arrests without trial. Islamist extremists have seized mosques and may be infiltrating the police force.
"Everyone is afraid, even afraid of their fellow citizens," said a resident of Benghazi, who spoke on condition of anonymity for his safety.
Jonathan Winer, a special envoy to Libya under President Obama, described a brutal system. "If you're with Hifter, you're under his umbrella and you can do whatever you want," he said. "If you are not, you are an enemy and you can be imprisoned, killed or exiled."
The Secretary General of the United Nations warned last month of "a deterioration of law and order,quot; in eastern Libya, "including numerous cases of crimes and intimidation," reportedly by groups affiliated with Mr. Hifter
Aged and distracted, Mr. Hifter is rarely seen in Benghazi. He presides from his house on the mountain, an hour's drive west. It has rooms with tribal elders and depends on the family as its closest advisors. Two of his sons are among his main military commanders, as well as his caretakers.
"They make sure it is well fed," said Faraj Najem, director of a government-run research center that is close to Mr. Hifter. “They make sure you take your medicine. They provide security when they are close to him. ”
A destroyed city A fearsome rule.
The center of Benghazi is a bit different today than in 2017, when Hifter confiscated it after a four-year bombing and bombing campaign.
The suburbs are now full of newly opened shops and cafes. But The streets of the city center are crumbling ruins. Some desperate residents have begun to return with their families to squat in the remains of their old apartments. Its crude lamps cast a mysterious and nocturnal glow in the desolate alleys.
Libya is rich in oil, but it is a volatile prize. It has been in crisis since an Arab Spring revolt and NATO intervention overthrew Colonel el-Gaddafi nine years ago. Its deserts house Islamist militants, and its Mediterranean coast is full of migrants.
Mr. Hifter had served as an officer in Colonel el-Gaddafi's army, but then fled to the United States where he lived for decades as C.I.A. client before returning to Libya during the uprising in 2011.
He began his impulse for power by promising to save Benghazi. In 2014, when Islamist militias terrorized the city, he promised to declare the military government and rid the country of Islamists.
Armed by foreign sponsors, he began recruiting fighters from local tribes and welcoming the help of former Gaddafi officers and officials.
Then he won the support of the Saudi-style Islamist fighters, known as Salafists, who saw a common enemy in the rival schools of the Islamists with whom Hifter was fighting. He has never recognized any contradiction between his declared hostility to political Islam and his salafist brigades.
The agreements he reached with tribal militias, Salafists and Gaddafi's former henchmen in Benghazi now threaten to run over his promises of secular law and order.
Many residents of Benghazi celebrate Mr. Hifter for restoring street safety, a reinforced attitude in his official media. The images of Mr. Hifter's face are ubiquitous. A pro-Hifter satellite television network broadcasts its propaganda and, sometimes, Salafist sermons. Weekly street demonstrations, organized by the Government Support Decision Office, recall demonstrations of forced enthusiasm in the era of Gaddafi.
On a recent Friday, about two dozen adults and an equal number of children marched for about 150 meters while holding photographs of Mr. Hifter. Then, everyone indifferently settled in plastic chairs and chanted profanity at the president of Turkey.
During an interview, a spokesman for Mr. Hifter required that a visiting journalist watch a video of more than a dozen horrible beheadings.
"Some of the terrorists are now in Tripoli and hide in the militias there," said spokesman Colonel Ahmed Mismari. "That's why we decided to go to Tripoli."
Access to Benghazi by foreign journalists or rights groups is severely restricted. Residents must obtain an official permit to travel abroad, which sometimes requires the interrogation of security agents. Some are forced to submit reports about who they met outside of Libya, or, sometimes, about friends and neighbors at home.
The return of the Gaddafi machine
Hifter relies heavily on members of Gaddafi's old machine, and a wave of former Gaddafi loyalists has rushed back from Egypt and elsewhere for the past 10 months.
With Mr. Hifter focused on Tripoli, the most powerful figure in the daily government is widely considered Aoun Ferjani, a former senior officer in the intelligence service of Gaddafi who is now in charge of internal security agencies.
"I didn't even mention his name," said a former government official of Mr. Hifter, looking anxiously over his shoulder. "He is the boss. He is the most dangerous.
Opposition opinions are not welcome.
Sharkasi, the activist who now lives in Tunisia, was forced to flee from Benghazi after he posted a video online urging peace talks and distributed the hashtag "War is not the solution." Other critics have been arrested or suspended from their jobs in companies run by the government.
Last July, a politician educated in Britain, Seham Sergiwa, 57, publicly questioned Hifter's assault on Tripoli. A group of armed men kidnapped her that night. They sprayed a warning against criticism of the army on the wall of their house.
Family members outside Libya said the power supply was cut before the attack and police ignored requests for help. Most family members now believe she is dead. But Benghazi authorities told her husband that they believe she is alive and advised her to shut up.
"All the evidence points to Hifter," said his brother, Adam Sergiwa, a doctor who lives in Indiana. "We know. Everyone knows that. I wanted to teach a lesson."
A spokesman for Mr. Hifter called the murder of an act of terrorism and said his army had nothing to do with it.
Another former associate of Gaddafi who now works with Mr. Hifter is the former General of the Air Force Muhammad el-Madani el-Fakri. Mr. Hifter authorized General el-Madani el-Fakri to create a profit-oriented investment arm for Mr. Hifter's army.
He seized premium real estate, imposed an entry fee of $ 500 for foreign workers and claimed a lucrative monopoly in the sale of scrap metal. But he also used his position to push for personal participation in private companies, according to Western diplomats and Benghazi businessmen.
Mr. Najem, of the government-funded research center, insisted that the general had been put aside for abuse, but Mr. el-Madani el-Fakri served as Mr. Hifter's representative in the recent talks of cease fire of the United Nations.
The rise of the Salafists
The modest mosque in the Benghazi neighborhood of El Leithi was once a center for the leaders of Ansar al Shariah, the jihadists who carried out the 2012 attack that killed US ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.
These days, noon prayers are often directed by Ali el-Omani, a 23-year-old Salafist with a bearded baby's face. Like other extremists, the Salafists who support Hifter oppose liberal forms such as electoral democracy or the mix of sexes. However, unlike their jihadist cousins, these Salafists preach absolute obedience to an earthly ruler, in this case, Mr. Hifter.
"Surely the army supports us," Mr. Omani said, insisting that the Salafists had restored "the true teaching of the Koran."
Benghazi liberals complain that Salafists are hardly an improvement.
"Salafists want to,quot; purify "Libya as Ansar al Sharia tried," said Fathi Baja, a political scientist and former Libyan ambassador to Canada.
Salafists now boast of their control of the Benghazi mosques and religious transmission.
Salafist brigades under Mr. Hifter have demolished sanctuaries and lodges belonging to the Sufis, practitioners of a Muslim mysticism that the ultraconservatives consider heresy, including another destroyed last month in the city of Surt.
Salafist fighters closed a celebration of Earth Day, also considered heretical. And a general close to the Salafists tried to ban women from traveling without a male guardian, an order that was later overturned after a protest.
Some of Mr. Hifter's supporters argue that he is using the Salafists in a temporary alliance of necessity and keeping them under control. They point to a locally notorious episode in 2018 when police officers raided a meeting of women Twitter users in a café in Benghazi. A senior security official apologized and Mr. Hifter reassigned the commander of the Salafist police who had been in charge.
But Lt. Col. Naji Hamad, a veteran of the Gaddafi era who now runs the Benghazi police academy, said the operation was legitimate. The meeting violated "public decency," he said.
A fragile future
Although it is no longer a battlefield, Benghazi is hardly free from violence.
In August, a car bomb killed three UN staff members and two others. The United Nations withdrew its diplomats from the city.
The UN reports warn of frequent kidnappings, forced disappearances and murders of unknown assailants. In the second half of last year, that included the murder of a bank employee, the kidnapping of a prominent lawyer and the kidnapping of the official responsible for monitoring corruption. Two Sudanese women were tortured and killed on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.
In October, a mass grave was discovered in the Benghazi neighborhood of Hawarri.
The responsibility for violence is impossible to determine, but many Benghazi residents point to the tribal militias who fought with Mr. Hifter.
One of the greatest sources of fighters was the Awaqir tribe. Tribe members now boast of their impunity, and some have claimed top-level jobs at state-owned companies or even at the local university.
"The Awaqir are the big beneficiaries," said Mr. Najem, director of the research center. "They claim that they have paid a high price, too many martyrs, and they want the rewards."
Awaqirs formed the Blood Avengers in 2013 to seek revenge after a deadly clash with an Islamist trend militia. The Avengers became known as Mr. Hifter's executors, widely blamed for disappearances and murders.
A spokesman for Mr. Hifter said the Avengers were unarmed civilians who collected information about "terrorists."
But during Ms. Sergiwa's kidnapping, her attackers wrote the name of the Avengers of Blood on the wall.
A leading Awaqir militia leader often linked to the Avengers declined to comment.
The militia leader, Ezzedine el-Waqwaq, said he was busy with civil matters. In the construction industry before 2013, he was appointed to the potentially lucrative role of director of Benghazi airport after Hifter captured the city.
Now Mr. el-Waqwaq has an even better job: director of a popular Benghazi football team, Al Nasr.