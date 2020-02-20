Innovation of the Mercedes DAS wheel: the & # 39; trombone & # 39; wake up intrigue in F1

















2:01



What was happening with the Lewis Hamilton flyer on the second day of testing? Ted Kravitz has been researching a bit about W11 innovation.

What was happening with the Lewis Hamilton flyer on the second day of testing? Ted Kravitz has been researching a bit about W11 innovation.

Mercedes caught the attention of the F1 paddock on the second day of winter testing with an innovative steering wheel concept in the new W11.

%MINIFYHTML79dfc0c14bb6ecfa2d0d2f6a8a447b3011% %MINIFYHTML79dfc0c14bb6ecfa2d0d2f6a8a447b3012%

Named the DAS system – Dual Axis Steering – by Mercedes and compared by Ted Kravitz of Sky F1 with a trombone in the way it is operated by the driver, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were seen testing it at different points around the Circuit de Catalunya.

That makes?

The images on board showed Mercedes drivers moving the steering wheel towards them in a straight line, and then pushing it back to their normal position when they approached a corner.

With the device, which apparently provides an additional direction mode, demonstrating the hot topic in Barcelona, ​​James Allison de Mercedes confirmed its existence during his appearance at the press conference at lunchtime.

"We have a system in the car, it's a novel idea and we have a name, it's called DAS," said Allison.

"It simply introduces an extra dimension in the pilot's direction that we hope will be useful during the season."

"But precisely how we use it, why we use it … that is something we will keep for ourselves."

1:38 Mercedes' double axis management has received approval from the FIA ​​according to technical director James Allison, who has no doubts about the legality. Mercedes' double axis management has received approval from the FIA ​​according to technical director James Allison, who has no doubts about the legality.

It is understandable that Mercedes maintains the details of the purpose of the system, its potential use and, more importantly, its return time performance near its chests, leaving the rivals to try to solve it for themselves.

When asked about the device for Sky sports news, Red Bull chief Christian Horner said: "Whether it's just a test item and they're trying a different follow-up, or if it's a competitive solution, I don't really know.

"But ingenious solutions like that are always tried. That's what Formula 1 is all about."

Is it legal?

Although the teams are free to drive cars in the specifications they choose during the tests, Mercedes says that the FIA ​​has been aware of the system "for some time,quot; and that there is no doubt about its legality.

Allison said: "This is not news for the FIA, it is something we have been talking about for some time."

"The rules are quite clear about what is allowed in management systems and we are sure that it meets all those requirements."

What did the drivers say?

Hamilton was the first to test it during the morning session and told reporters: "We are just trying to control it and try to understand it. But, as for security, today was not a problem."

"For me it's really encouraging to see that my team continues to innovate and stays ahead of the game. I think that depends on the creative minds we have in the team."

Is it a game changer?

The appearance of the trombone-like device comes a day after the first public launch of the Mercedes W11 made it clear how innovative the six-time world champions have already been in the design of their floor and rear suspension.

Allison described the DAS as a "fun,quot; solution, but added significantly that "it's just the tip of the iceberg of similar things in the car."

But he did admit: "We hope it is an innovation that gives us some advantage during the season."

4:20 Ted Kravitz of Sky F1 looks at the Mercedes W11 in more detail after the team exceeded the schedules on the first day of the first test in Barcelona. Ted Kravitz of Sky F1 looks at the Mercedes W11 in more detail after the team exceeded the schedules on the first day of the first test in Barcelona.

However, are other novel aspects of W11 likely to be more significant in terms of performance?

"Certainly, there are more rumors about the dual-axis direction, but we still don't know if it's a matter of qualification only, or if it's a lap of every race thing, or if it's all the tracks of each round." Kravitz reflected.

"While the positioning of the fuzes to get a load of rear aerodynamic load is a matter of every corner, a turn and a run. So I don't know if that position of the rear suspension and the aerodynamic load is donations could be net , the biggest and most significant innovation in giving Mercedes back time. "

In any case, what is already abundantly clear is that Mercedes is not allowing its unsurpassed success to diminish its hunger for more glory in F1 in 2020.

Watch Winter Testing daily live on Sky Sports F1 and the Sky Sports app. The sessions last from 8 a.m. at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. at 5 p.m., followed by The Story So Far with interviews with drivers and the verdict of the day.