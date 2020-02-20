Indian scientists develop a new method to survey the population of lions – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLa5316b16ffb3232b52913f4013763b9611% %MINIFYHTMLa5316b16ffb3232b52913f4013763b9612%

An alternative method to monitor endangered lions in India could improve estimates of their abundance, according to a study that can help inform conservation policies and management decisions. The researchers, including Keshab Gogoi of the Wildlife Institute of India, said conservation practices have allowed Asian lions to recover from a population of only 50 individuals in the Gir Forests of Gujarat, India, at an estimated 500 individuals today.

However, according to their study published in the journal PLOS ONE, accurate estimates of their abundance are needed for conservation efforts to continue to be successful.

The researchers said existing monitoring methods, particularly a technique known as total counts, may overlook some individuals while counting others twice, and provide limited information on spatial density.

%MINIFYHTMLa5316b16ffb3232b52913f4013763b9613% %MINIFYHTMLa5316b16ffb3232b52913f4013763b9614%

In the current study, Gogoi and his colleagues demonstrated an alternative method to monitor Asian lions using mustache patterns and permanent body markings to identify individual lions using a computer program.

%MINIFYHTMLa5316b16ffb3232b52913f4013763b9615% %MINIFYHTMLa5316b16ffb3232b52913f4013763b9616%

The researchers also evaluated the density of prey and other factors that could influence the density of lions.

In the study, researchers identified 67 individual lions from 368 lion sightings at a 725 square kilometer site in the Gir Forests in Gujarat, estimating an overall density of 8.53 lions per 100 square kilometers.

They found that the density of prey did not seem to influence the variations in the density of lions within the study site.



On the contrary, the study indicated that the density of lions was higher in the habitats of the flat valleys, as opposed to the steep or elevated areas, and near the places where food had been placed to attract the lions so that tourists They will see them.

According to the study's findings, the bait of lions for tourism greatly disturbs their natural density patterns, in line with other studies that show that the bait alters lion behavior and social dynamics.

The authors suggest that their alternative monitoring method could be used to assess lions throughout their range in order to inform ongoing conservation efforts with greater precision.

"The only population of Asian lions in the world survives in the Saurashtra landscape. Conserving this subspecies with the use of the best science and management is a global priority and responsibility," the researchers said.

Our research work addresses this priority by developing a solid approach to the assessment and monitoring of its population that can be used for all lion populations worldwide, "they added.