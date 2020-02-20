In pictures: "extreme right,quot; deadly attack shocks Germany | Germany

An armed man killed at least nine people when he attacked customers in shisha bars in Germany on Wednesday night, in an alleged far-right attack.

The attack caused a great human hunt during the night.

The alleged gunman and his mother were found dead in his home in early February 20. Police said there was no reason to believe there was more than one suspect.

The attacks took place in two bars in Hanau, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Frankfurt, where armed police quickly deployed and helicopters roamed the sky in search of the person responsible for the bloodshed.

The police are trying to identify the victims. German media report that those killed are probably of migrant origin, while Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for the Turkish presidency, said some of those killed were of Turkish origin.