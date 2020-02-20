In a locked city, Hope arrives by motorcycle

The delivery driver did not want to climb the stairs.
The driver, Zhang Sai, floated in front of an apartment building in Wuhan, the central city of China at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak. He had been ordered not to bring food to customers' doors to minimize the risk of infection.
But the woman on the phone begged, he recalled. The food was for his mother, who could not meet him.
Mr. Zhang relented. He would leave the order and run away. While placing the bag on the floor, Mr. Zhang said, the door opened. Frightened, he ran away. Without thinking, he said, he pressed the elevator button with his finger, touching a surface that he feared could transmit the virus.
This was how Mr. Zhang, 32, found himself running back to his delivery station with a finger raised, being careful not to touch the rest of his hand, a miniature quarantine.
"I was very scared," he recalled in a telephone interview. "Because I use a scooter, I felt that the finger was like a flag."
For many in China, delivery drivers like Mr. Zhang are the only connection to the outside world. Once a ubiquitous but invisible presence on the streets of almost every Chinese city, drivers are now announced as heroes.
Across China, at least 760 million people, almost a tenth of the world's population, face some form of residential closure The restrictions are particularly strict in Wuhan, where government efforts to contain the virus have surrounded most of the 11 million residents in their homes.
Each household can send someone for needs only once every three days. Many residents do not venture outside at all, for fear of infection. Of the more than 2,100 deaths and almost 75,000 infections related to the new virus, most have been in Wuhan.
But people still have to eat, which is why Mr. Zhang and the legions of delivery drivers meet on the street every day. As Wuhan and the rest of China's hunters fell, they became the vital arteries of the country, keeping fresh meat, vegetables and other supplies flowing to those who need them.
It is a tiring and dangerous job. Mr. Zhang, who works for Hema, a supermarket chain owned by technology giant Alibaba, crosses the city armed only with the masks and hand sanitizer that his company supplies each morning.
His company uniform, bright blue with a hippo logo, tells local authorities that he is allowed to be on the road.
At night, try not to think about the epidemic. Listen to pop songs and look for good news on television.
The dozens of trips he makes every day are born not only of Wuhan's need but his own. His wife and 4-year-old twins, as well as his father, depend on him for financial support. He never considered taking a break, even after the danger of the outbreak became apparent. When his family asked him to stop, he also ignored them.
Mr. Zhang's family lives on the outskirts of Wuhan, and cannot visit her due to the outbreak, but chat with them daily.
If he goes fast and works long days, Zhang said, he could earn about 8,000 yuan a month, or just over $ 1,100, more than he earned in his previous job as mail. The average monthly salary in Wuhan in 2017 was approximately 6,640 yuan, according to the CEIC data provider.
Mr. Zhang and his colleagues offer each other a stream of constantly updated advice. It was one of Mr. Zhang's colleagues who told him to use a key to press the elevator buttons. Another afternoon, someone said in the text of the company group that a suspected coronavirus patient had died in Barrio 125. Do not enter that area of Wuhan anymore, according to the message.
"Very unfortunate," said a colleague. "Those orders were assigned to me."
So far, none of Mr. Zhang's coworkers has become ill, he said.
The epidemic has brought some unexpected bright spots. Earlier, Mr. Zhang said, sometimes red lights passed during peak hours to meet his day delivery goals. Now, the streets are empty. He has no trouble moving.
People are also friendlier. Some clients just opened the door or avoided eye contact. After the outbreak broke out, everyone said thanks.
"There is a saying:" A man's words are kind when death is near, "said Zhang. “Everyone is very tired. Everyone has been suffering for so long. "
Those interactions are rarer now. This week, Wuhan authorities ordered neighborhoods to establish "contactless delivery,quot; points. When Mr. Zhang has a delivery, he takes it to a designated checkpoint in the client's neighborhood and leaves.
However, the best change has been by far the routine after Mr. Zhang's work. I usually watched a movie or spent time with friends. Now, every night, write in a newspaper. Then send the entries to several online publications that, to your delight, have begun to share them.
his The first publication was published on January 30 in the online magazine Single Read. It was called "self-narration of a food worker to take away Wuhan." Since then, he has published five more.
Write about calling a friend to ask him to support his children if he gets sick; of seeing two older men play outdoor chess without masks; Enjoy a fresh day of Wuhan, with few to share.
"Normally, you would see more people sunbathing, playing chess, shopping, doing nothing," he wrote in that post, dated January 30. "Usually, I think they are too noisy. Only now I discover a city without people screaming is boring."
Mr. Zhang said he had always had literary aspirations. He has written novels, poems and fairy tales, but none of those previous writings was published.
He has only a secondary education and thought that would discourage publishers. But they have published their entries after making only a few grammatical changes, he said.
He reads every comment left in his posts. Many people say they cannot believe that a delivery driver has written to them.
"I think people like me because I'm just one of them," he said.
Mr. Zhang plans to continue writing after the outbreak ends. You have already begun to receive fewer deliveries, to have more time to write.
If the media stop publishing their work, they will continue making deliveries to earn money. But he won't stop writing.
“The epidemic has caused many people to shut their mouths. It has caused many of the unlucky ones among us to shut their mouths forever, ”Mr. Zhang He wrote in a post. "I want to talk now."