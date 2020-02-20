In a locked city, Hope arrives by motorcycle

The delivery driver did not want to climb the stairs.

The driver, Zhang Sai, floated in front of an apartment building in Wuhan, the central city of China at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak. He had been ordered not to bring food to customers' doors to minimize the risk of infection.

%MINIFYHTMLbb3e9b94d35b141290d6127d765b8d3413% %MINIFYHTMLbb3e9b94d35b141290d6127d765b8d3414%

But the woman on the phone begged, he recalled. The food was for his mother, who could not meet him.

%MINIFYHTMLbb3e9b94d35b141290d6127d765b8d3415% %MINIFYHTMLbb3e9b94d35b141290d6127d765b8d3416%

Mr. Zhang relented. He would leave the order and run away. While placing the bag on the floor, Mr. Zhang said, the door opened. Frightened, he ran away. Without thinking, he said, he pressed the elevator button with his finger, touching a surface that he feared could transmit the virus.

This was how Mr. Zhang, 32, found himself running back to his delivery station with a finger raised, being careful not to touch the rest of his hand, a miniature quarantine.