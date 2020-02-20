IMF team in Lebanon to help face the economic crisis | Lebanon News

Home Latest News IMF team in Lebanon to help face the economic crisis | Lebanon...

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team is in Lebanon to help address the country's deepest economic crisis.

The government has yet to decide whether it will default on its loan payments, a measure that could lead to unpopular austerity measures.

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera reports from Beirut.

