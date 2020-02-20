Idlib residents: & # 39; Your indifference is our death sentence & # 39; | Battle for Idlib

%MINIFYHTML61dae378ae1db9a28a5b2eb14b6948f311% %MINIFYHTML61dae378ae1db9a28a5b2eb14b6948f312%

"The hardest part is not knowing where to go," says Ahlam, who asked that his full name not be used. "People are fleeing the bombings, but they are not going anywhere."

"When you ask people on the road where they are going, nobody knows. They just know that there are no safe places anymore, so it is better to keep moving." His voice is strong but full of exhaustion.

Ahlam coordinates humanitarian support for World Vision Syria in the province of Idlib, in the northwest of the country. He has just returned from his turn distributing bread in the basements of the buildings in the countryside west of Aleppo, in areas that have not yet been reached by Syrian government forces.

In one, he found 20 families trying to take refuge together from the bombings. "All families are in a room, there is no food or bathrooms," he says. "There were more than 25 children there, so when we heard about the situation, we knew we should try to help."

Families find shelter in the basements of buildings in the countryside west of Aleppo (Photo courtesy of World Vision Syria)

& # 39; Children are dying of cold & # 39;

Ahlam has remained in Idlib province throughout the Syrian war. Last week, he witnessed the entry of the Syrian army into his city, Maaret al-Numan, which is located on the M5 motorway that connects Aleppo with Damascus. Both a strategic location and one of the symbolic centers of the protests against the regime, was the first time the army entered the city since the opposition fighters overthrew them in 2012. She says she has never seen the situation so desperate like now.

Since December 2019, the Syrian government has renewed its military operations to take over the last stronghold of the opposition, bombing the Idlib camp with the backing of Russian airstrikes. The United Nations reported that more than 800,000 people have been displaced in the last two months; 143,000 of them in the last week alone. They head towards the closed Turkish border.

"People sleep in cars on the side of the road, or under the trees," says Ahlam. "Children are literally dying of cold."

With night temperatures that fall below freezing and snow-covered tents, many have nothing more to warm up than garbage and old clothes, sometimes with tragic consequences.

She wrapped her daughter in blankets, but when she arrived at the hospital, she had been dead for an hour. Doctors said he had frozen to death.

On February 11, Mustafa, his wife Amoun, their daughter Huda and their three-year-old granddaughter, Hoor, were found dead in the village of Killi, poisoned by carbon monoxide. Mustafa had brought a gas heater into his makeshift store, in a desperate attempt to keep his family warm.

Only two days later, on February 13, people in Idlib began sharing a photo of Iman Mahmoud Laila of a year and a half on their Facebook pages. She had died when her father took her to Shefaa Hospital in Afrin. When he noticed that Iman had trouble breathing, his father wrapped her in blankets and tied her to his body, hoping to keep her warm.

He walked for two hours from his shelter near M & # 39; a & # 39; rat, where he had gone when he fled the Russian and Syrian bombings in eastern Ghouta. When he arrived at the hospital, Iman had been dead for at least an hour. Doctors said he had frozen to death.

& # 39; The world has left us alone & # 39;

"I just witnessed a woman giving birth in a car on the road. Hospitals have been bombed and there are no doctors nearby," says Ahlam.

An attack two weeks ago at the Ariha public hospital left the areas of Maaret al-Numan, Ariha and Sarqib without an operational medical center. In January, 53 health centers had to stop their work due to bombings, evacuations or massive displacement of residents.

"Every time we open a small medical point or health center, it is run directly by Russian and regime fighter jets," explains Dr. Munzer Khalil, head of medical services in opposition-controlled areas of the Idlib province . The evidence gathered by Physicians for Human Rights and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) since the Idlib operation began to support claims that the Syrian government has been deliberately bombing hospitals.

The refugee camps are no more certain of the bombings. During the weekend, al-Ezz's camp on the outskirts of Sarmada was bombed, injuring three people and making all its residents flee. Of the few aid organizations that remain in Idlib, all are without funds and also face great risks. "I have to stay strong to give people strength," Ahlam explains. "But all of us are tired and helpless. The world has left us alone."

Raeifa, who also asked that his full name not be used, is the operations manager of the women's-led organization Bareket Amal, which means "glimmer of hope," at Idlib. "If there is an international community, this is the time to show your face," she says. "The regime and the Russians believe they can recover all of Syria because the world will step aside and only look. The indifference of the world is the regime's most powerful weapon."

Raeifa was a member of the local council of the province of Idlib from 2012 to 2015 and has traveled many times to the United States and Europe, but decided to stay as close as possible to Idlib.

Amal Bareket It was created to create cultural and political awareness among women and girls. "We used to organize workshops to educate girls in Idlib about what could be the Syria of tomorrow, studying the history of Syria and its constitutional process, and support continues to establish WhatsApp groups to follow up on what was achieved in these workshops,quot; .

But as the situation deteriorated, the funds initially allocated to manage the organization were used to help people survive. "We stopped our political work training the community and focused on the humanitarian aid we need so much," Raeifa explains. "We opened our headquarters, so that displaced women could come and wash and wash their clothes. Many stayed in common places like mosques, and even there they had no access to restrooms or clean water."

He is currently on the Turkish side of the border with Syria, but people are regularly contacted in Idlib, since his whole family lives there. "Part of my family lives in the area that was bombed three days ago," she says. "My sister called me to tell me that nine people had died, but she thanked God that her husband and my two nephews were safe."

Families flee Idlib (Photo courtesy of World Vision Syria)

Civilians in the city of Idlib have not yet begun to flee in droves, but if they do, the number of humanitarian victims will be unimaginable, says Raeifa. "There are approximately 1.2 million people in the city of Idlib, as many came from Saraqib and Maaret after the regime seized those villages. If the intense bombing they experienced there will also begin in Idlib, there will be no way to prevent a massive catastrophic movement of civilians. "

The Syrian government says it is justified to persecute "terrorists,quot; who, he says, hide in areas controlled by the rebels in Syria. "The coalition that supports the regime is repeating the lie that they are bombing Idlib to free civilians," says Raeifa.

"If they wanted to free us from the terrorists who say they hide in Idlib, how can they explain that of 585,000 people who move away from the front line, almost no one has decided to voluntarily return to the areas controlled by the regime?"

People trapped within the province of Idlib have very little news of what is happening. "My sister, my family and other people in Idlib call me every day and ask me for information about the situation, if I know what areas the regime has come to, if they are approaching them. Here nobody trusts the regime or its Russians and Iranians. Allies, "says Raefia.

Come to Idlib. Come see with your eyes

The violence that took place during the recapture of Maaret al-Numan remains fresh in people's memories.

Raeifa barely stops to breathe while he tells some of the atrocity stories he has heard.

"If the Syrian army was here to free us from terrorist jihadists, why doesn't anyone stay there when the soldiers arrive?" Raeifa asks.

In the last nine years of war in Syria, the number of internally displaced persons within Syria has remained higher than the number of refugees fleeing to other places, of which most have gone to Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

"We thank everyone who is asking Turkey to open its borders and let us in," says Raeifa. "But finally we don't want to go anywhere. We want to return to our homes, we want this war to end and we want to protect civilians from regime forces."

His words echo the call of doctors and doctors in Idlib over the past few weeks to the representatives who met last weekend at the International Security Conference in Munich, and to Antonio Gutierrez, head of the UN: "Come to Idlib. Come see with your eyes what is happening here, "she says.

"To the UN Security Council I want to say this: come see for yourself if the death and murders that occur in Idlib are due to terrorism or rather (from the bombs) that fall from the sky."