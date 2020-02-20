Humans are releasing much more methane than we thought – BGR

In our continuous efforts to control man-made climate change, carbon dioxide emissions are a great goal for elimination, and for good reason. Carbon dioxide actively contributes to global warming, slowly causing our planet to warm up and causing all kinds of terrible side effects along the way.

However, there is another type of gas that is causing considerable damage, and humans may be responsible for much more than we initially thought. It's methane, and a new article published in Nature suggests that humanity should focus on curbing methane emissions sooner rather than later.

Now, before you imagine that humans are more gaseous than scientists thought, you should know that the type of methane emissions we are talking about here is not related to cigarette butts.

As a result, the great boost in methane emissions that researchers observed comes from a place similar to carbon dioxide. The burning of fossil fuels produces a large amount of methane, which releases it to the atmosphere, where it can be as problematic as carbon dioxide. In fact, according to the most recent data, methane levels in the atmosphere have increased 150% in the last 300 years, and that is a big, big change.

However, the good news is that methane leaves the atmosphere much faster than carbon dioxide. When carbon dioxide can take a century to decompose in the atmosphere, methane can disappear in just nine years.

"If we stopped emitting all the carbon dioxide today, the high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would still persist for a long time," Benjamin Hmiel, lead author of the study, said in a statement. "It is important to study methane because if we make changes to our current methane emissions, it will be reflected more quickly."

That is great news, at least on the surface. But now we have to do something to stop our methane emissions from fossil fuels, which may be easier said than done.

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA