Hugh Jackman and more stars send support to a harassed 9-year-old boy who wants to commit suicide

In a viral video taken by his mother, Quaden Bayles is flooded with tears and asks for a knife to be able to stab himself in the heart after being bullied due to his dwarfism.

Since then, a video has gone viral and shows a nine-year-old boy named Quaden Bayles who wants to commit suicide due to bullying at school. After the clip, many celebrities approached the boy and sent him support, including Hugh Jackman Y Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In the video, Quaden was flooded with tears and asked for a knife to stab himself in the heart after being bullied because of his dwarfism. "This is the impact that bullying has on a 9-year-old boy who just wants to go to school, study and have fun," said his mother in the background. "But every day, something happens. Another episode, another intimidation, another thorn, another insults."

Seeing the clip, Hugh sent a video of himself letting the Australian boy know that he is his friend. He said, "Quaden, you're stronger than you think, and no matter what, you have a friend in me. Everyone, let's be nice to each other. Bullying isn't right, period. Life is hard enough. Let's remember. : each person in front of us faces some kind of battle, so let's be kind. "

Meanwhile, Jeffrey said in a video "What I want you to know is that you have friends included with me. I'm your friend. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that. Maybe your mother can send me a message."The Walking Dead"Star continued," You have a lot of friends here, in the world you haven't met yet. We are here, we support you. You need to know that. Upgrade to ".

Other stars that have sent support to Quaden include Jon Bernthal, who urged the child to "stay strong, the world is watching and you have such beautiful power. On my behalf and on my children we are with you and we thank you." Funny Brad Williams, who also has achondroplasia, decided to raise $ 10,000 to send Quaden and his mother to Disneyland Resort in California.

"This makes me sick," he wrote in response to the video. "I've been trying to get in touch with this family. If any of my Australian fans know this family, tell this wonderful child that he has me and an army of friends around the world who support me." He added in a separate tweet: "I have created a GoFundMe to send the brave Quaden and his mother to Disneyland. Let's show a harassed boy who is loved!"