Huge build up near Montreal hurts dozens and kills two

Two people died and more than two dozen more were injured Wednesday in a crash involving more than 100 vehicles on a highway south of Montreal that, according to authorities, may have been caused by snow, wind and a sudden blackout .

The accident took place around 12:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Highway 15 in La Prairie, Quebec, where the road runs along the San Lorenzo River. The crash was more than half a mile long, according to police.

The Wednesday afternoon scene videos showed cars, trucks and buses that had been crushed or totaled, some of them covered in snow, while emergency services worked to find and rescue people who were still trapped on the road. .

Sergeant Marie-Michèle Moore, spokesman for the Quebec provincial police, said in an interview Thursday that the crash involved about 140 cars, about half of which were damaged. In addition to the two people who were killed, at least 29 people were injured and taken to hospitals, one of whom was in critical condition, he said. That person's life was not considered in danger, he added.