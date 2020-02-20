HTC introduces the new Vive Cosmos VR line with interchangeable faceplates

HTC is expanding its range of virtual reality headsets today with multiple new variants of the Vive Cosmos. The original Cosmos was launched last year as a $ 699 high-end PC system that used inside-out tracking and promised the ability to exchange removable faceplates. And they are a few new faceplates that are enabling the updated Cosmos line, with the headphones unchanged.

At the highest end of the range is the Cosmos Elite, which now serves more or less as a direct improvement to the innovative Live original. It comes with a faceplate that works with external tracking and also includes two Lighthouse base stations; In other words, the sensors outside the headset detect their movement, as well as that of the controllers. External tracking is generally more accurate, and HTC is positioning the Cosmos Elite as its new option for advanced PC VR games such as Gun whip Y Super hot.

Meanwhile, inside-out tracking uses cameras in the headphones to calculate head and controller movement. It works well in the current Oculus headphones and in the Mixed Reality of Windows, but we discovered that it is not reliable in the original Cosmos, the biggest problem with the system, in fact.

With that in mind, the new Cosmos Play is probably something you'll want to wait for in the reviews before placing your order. Its faceplate drops two of the cameras inside out for a total of four instead of six, and HTC is designing it for entry-level experiences like Angry Birds VR. Probably not the best option for hardcore Beat Know players, then, although the faceplate is, of course, upgradeable in the future.

The Cosmos XR is the most interesting new option of the line. Its front plate includes "high-quality XR step cameras,quot; that allow you to see the real world through headphones with a wide field of vision, allowing high-end augmented reality applications. It is not clear how well the Cosmos XR will work in normal virtual reality, and the "high quality,quot; AR is another thing we definitely want to see for ourselves. But it has the potential to make the Cosmos a much more versatile system; If it works well, the independent faceplate could be a better option for Cosmos owners than buying a second AR dedicated headset.

HTC only announces pricing and availability details for the Cosmos Elite today; Advance orders will begin on February 24 for $ 899. HTC certainly expects people to take it as a prize Half-Life Alyx platform, with Valve's own $ 999 index system sold out at this time.

More details about the Cosmos XR will be revealed at the Game Developers Conference next month, and a developer kit will be sent in the second quarter of this year. HTC says nothing about the launch of Cosmos Play, except there will be more information "in the coming months." Finally, the existing Cosmos is still on sale today at $ 699.