Hrithik Roshan is a compliment to Tanhaji: the unung warrior of Ajay Devgn

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Ajay Devgn opened unexpectedly to large numbers at the box office and created the story with their numbers. Despite facing tough competition from other releases, Ajay Devgn's film remains strong at the box office. And there seems to be a new member, Hrithik Roshan, in the Tanhaji fan club.

Hrithik Roshan recently watched the historical movie and couldn't stop praising it on Twitter. The actor took his social media account and shared his views on the movie, saying how amazing the movie is. He said: "I just saw #Tanhaji what an amazing movie. The best action of all. @Ajaydevgn and Kajol bow down! Saif is simply brilliant. The whole cast / team needs applause for this huge effort! @Officialneha you were excellent. What a movie. " Ajay Devgn soon responded by saying: “Thank you Hrithik for your appreciation. All of us at ADFF were passionately involved with Tanhaji. I am happy you have enjoyed."