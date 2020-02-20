How will digitalization shape the future of Europe? The | Europe

%MINIFYHTMLed8952eef6014cdd9d83a15b6720bddc11% %MINIFYHTMLed8952eef6014cdd9d83a15b6720bddc12%

There is a world race for technological leadership, with the United States and China leading the way.

Europe now says it wants to catch up and strengthen its position in the digital scene.

Its leaders are concerned about the dependence on foreign-owned technology companies, including Microsoft, Apple and Huawei.

They say they want to develop Europe's own technology sector.

To do that, they have devised a strategy that aims to find national solutions that improve people's lives and the economy.

The European Union described its data and artificial intelligence approach on Wednesday.

The proposals seek stricter regulation of the world's largest technology platforms and greater spending for the EU technology sector.

But opponents say more needs to be done to protect private data.

So, will the EU ensure that privacy is protected?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Katarzyna Szymielewicz – President of the Panoptykon Foundation and board member of European Digital Rights, an international advocacy group

Maria Luisa Stasi – Senior Legal Officer at ARTICLE 19, a human organization focused on freedom of expression

Catalina Goanta – Assistant Professor of Private Law at the University of Maastricht and Co-Manager of Maastricht Law and Tech Lab

Source: Al Jazeera