How the Criminal Mind dismissed

And in the end (which was also the name of the episode), this is how Criminal minds The cast said goodbye.

After 15 seasons, the CBS procedure ended his career, and to mark the occasion that the cast of the ensemble took to Instagram.

In an emotional but simple post, Matthew Gray Gubler He said goodbye to the series that has called his home for the past 15 years. "I have carried these 3 accessories with me almost every day for the past 15 years," he wrote with the photo above. "After tonight, I will take them to my heart, where I will always keep memories of the best team, the best cast and the best friends (fans / friends) that a fictional fighter could have."

At the time of the end of the series, the cast included AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez Y Daniel Henney.