How the Criminal Mind dismissed

And in the end (which was also the name of the episode), this is how Criminal minds The cast said goodbye.
After 15 seasons, the CBS procedure ended his career, and to mark the occasion that the cast of the ensemble took to Instagram.
In an emotional but simple post, Matthew Gray Gubler He said goodbye to the series that has called his home for the past 15 years. "I have carried these 3 accessories with me almost every day for the past 15 years," he wrote with the photo above. "After tonight, I will take them to my heart, where I will always keep memories of the best team, the best cast and the best friends (fans / friends) that a fictional fighter could have."
At the time of the end of the series, the cast included AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez Y Daniel Henney.
In his farewell to Instagram, Tyler thanked the invisible team behind the scenes.
"This photo says it all. What an incredible journey with seven of the most careful, hardworking and talented people I've had the luck to work with. And a stellar team that worked behind the scenes to make every inch of @crimmindscbs extraordinary Thanks to everyone who played the show and showed me kindness along the way, to Erica Messer Y Breen Frazier and that fateful first day where they threw me a six-episode arc that turned into five exceptional seasons. Wheels, friends. #wheelsup, "he wrote.
Rodriguez's post was a bit simpler.
And Brewster's farewell post was even simpler.
Mantegna thanked fans.
Henney shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos.
While Vangsness shared behind-the-scenes photos and a video of the end of the series.
For you, Criminal minds!
