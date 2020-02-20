How fake faces are being put online

%MINIFYHTMLb4d12012f3d54ad671db633aed15a26011% %MINIFYHTMLb4d12012f3d54ad671db633aed15a26012%

As an activist, Nandini Jammi has become accustomed to being harassed online, often by faceless social media accounts. But this time it was different: a threatening tweet was sent from an account with a profile picture of a woman with blond hair and a radiant smile.

The woman only had a first name, "Jessica," and her brief Twitter bio said: "If you're an abuser, I will fight you." In her tweet sent to Jammi last July, she said, "Why haven't you cleared your Adult Friend Finder information? It's only been three years."

The implication seemed clear. "Jessica,quot; claimed to have potentially shameful information from an old online dating profile about Jammi, a social media activist and co-founder of Sleeping Giants, a group that campaigns for businesses not to advertise on websites that allow the spread of Discrimination and hate. Jammi told CNN Business that he never actively used the online dating account. "Jessica,quot; also tweeted a reference to an old dating profile in E.J. Gibney, an independent researcher who has participated in Sleeping Giants campaigns.

However, what distinguishes "Jessica,quot; from other Twitter users is that the woman who smiles in the profile picture of the account apparently never existed. The image was created using a new sophisticated artificial intelligence technology, multiple experts said they reviewed the image to CNN Business.

Online trolls sometimes run dozens or hundreds of accounts at the same time and use them to flood social networks of their goals with messages of hate and harassment. This is usually done under a layer of online anonymity.

In an attempt to look like genuine accounts, online anonymous trolls often use stolen images of other users' accounts as their profile photos. "Jenna Abrams,quot;, an account that featured the character of a conservative American woman, accumulated more than 70,000 followers before being removed by Twitter in 2017. The account was managed by a troll trolling group linked to the Russian government and the image that the The account she was actually using belonged to a 26-year-old Russian woman who said she didn't know her image was being used in this way until CNN contacted her in 2017.

Most major social media platforms have rules against the use of other people's images in this way and have an option for people to submit impersonation complaints if their identity is used. But by using AI-generated faces of people who don't exist, trolls can avoid being reported for impersonation.

"Jessica,quot; was part of a coordinated network of about 50 accounts managed by the same person or people, Twitter confirmed to CNN Business. The accounts were used to harass activists, according to the details collected by Gibney and shared with CNN Business. Similar images, which appear to show different people in other accounts used as part of the campaign, were also created using AI, experts told CNN Business.

The technology that allows this has developed rapidly in recent years and allows people to create realistic fake videos and images, often called deepfakes. While deep videos have received more attention in recent months, the use of fake faces like "Jessica,quot; shows how AI-generated images can help give credibility to online harassment campaigns, as well as information campaigns coordinated.

In December, Facebook said it had withdrawn accounts using AI-generated faces in an attempt to play with the company's systems. The accounts were part of a network that was generally published in support of President Donald Trump and against the Chinese government, experts said they reviewed the accounts.

Artificially generated media, such as deepfakes, are already on the radar of the US government. UU. The Pentagon has invested in research to detect deep counterfeits. Last year, the US intelligence community. UU. He warned in his Global Threat Assessment: "Strategic adversaries and competitors will likely attempt to use deepfakes or similar machine learning technologies to create compelling, but false, image, audio and video files to increase influence campaigns directed against the United States and our allies and partners. "

Coordinated harassment

Last summer, Gibney began to diligently document a network of accounts, including "Jessica," which harassed him and his fellow activists.

CNN Business asked two of the country's leading forensic visual experts to review the images used for approximately a dozen accounts that Gibney believes are part of the same campaign. Both experts agreed that the majority of the dozen images they reviewed, including the image used in the "Jessica,quot; account, showed evidence of having been generated using AI, specifically through a method known as generative confrontation networks.

Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, pointed to a "very distorted,quot; earring in Jessica's left ear and said the reflections in her left and right eyes were not consistent.

Jeff Smith, the associate director of the National Center for Forensic Media at the University of Colorado in Denver, made similar observations and also pointed out how the wall at the bottom of the image appeared to be deformed.

In addition, Siwei Lyu, a professor of computer science at the State University of New York in Albany, reviewed the image of "Jessica." Lyu has built a system to detect manipulated and synthetic images. He determined with "high confidence,quot; that the image of "Jessica,quot; had been created using AI. (So ​​far, there is no single system to detect fake images like this with 100% accuracy).

Gibney reported the accounts to Twitter when they were activated and addressed him and his colleagues last July. (One of the accounts used the address of the building next to Gibney's house as the username). Twitter says it deleted dozens of accounts at that time, but deleted more, including the account with the address, after being contacted by CNN Business. The company confirmed to CNN that it eliminated approximately 50 accounts that appeared to be operated by the same person or persons.

Fakes

Although they may seem sophisticated, fake images generated by AI are easily accessible online.

Last year, Phil Wang, a former software engineer at Uber, created a website called "This person does not exist." Every time you visit the site, you see a new face, which in most cases looks like a real person. However, faces are created with AI.

People, as the site name suggests, literally does not exist. Wang's goal, he told CNN Business, is to show people what technology can do. By exposing people to these fake faces, he hopes the site will "vaccinate them against this future attack."

There are other sites similar to Wang where people can download fake images. Fun and illuminating, Wang's site allows people to see this new technology in an accessible way. But it also reflects a broad ethical dilemma for Silicon Valley: just because technology exists and can do something, does that mean technologists should make it accessible to everyone?

Nathaniel Gleicher, who leads the Facebook team that addresses coordinated disinformation campaigns, including those linked to the Russian and Iranian governments, said developers should think about how bad actors could use tools like this.

"Building these sets is fundamental to research, but it is so important that we think about the consequences as we build." Gleicher tweeted in reaction to the launch of a fake face data set published earlier this year.

After looking at the photo of "Jessica," Wang couldn't tell if it was created through his site: he doesn't save the images as they are generated. I was sure that "Jessica,quot; was not real, pointing, like others, to the pending. The AI ​​system, he said, "has not seen enough jewelry to learn it correctly."

But he also warned that fake faces like "Jessica,quot; may be a small sign of what is to come.

"The faces are just the tip of the iceberg," he said. “Eventually, the underlying technology can synthesize coherent text, voices of loved ones and even video. Those social media companies that have AI researchers should allocate some time and research funds for this growing problem. "