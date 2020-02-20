How did a former convict of living in his daughter Sarah Lawrence's bedroom escape?

%MINIFYHTMLd6db3ee2ca7da79c35529ad0272177c511% %MINIFYHTMLd6db3ee2ca7da79c35529ad0272177c512%

It was the obvious question after the news that a 50-year-old man accused of forcing university students to prostitute met with some of them while living with his daughter on campus.

How could a father, a former convict, nothing less, live undetected or uncontrolled in his daughter's bedroom?

Even the president of Sarah Lawrence College, where Lawrence Ray stayed, sought an explanation in a letter to the university community.

"Perhaps because the apartment in question was a small house with its own entrance, students in other homes would not necessarily have been aware of the presence (and we have been told no) of this student's father," President Cristle Collins Judd wrote. day after Ray's arrest last week.

What is certain is that Ray's extended presence in his daughter's apartment on campus was "a clear violation,quot; of university policy, Collins Judd wrote, echoing what campus authorities said would be the case everywhere.

"Virtually everyone has policies that prohibit the student from moving someone to their bedroom, whether a relative or not," said Dan King, president of the American Association of University Administrators.

Students must often swipe an identification card or use a key to enter the home. Many universities require that guests staying overnight register, while most limit the days they can stay and prohibit them from going anywhere alone, according to data saved by the Association of University Housing Officers and the International university.

Barnard College and St. John’s University are among those that require guests to leave a photo ID at the reception. Purchase College sets a limit of three nights for any stay.

But King acknowledged that enforcing policies while trying to keep track of everyone who stays in each room is a challenge.

"It still doesn't mean that someone can't let them in," he said. "That is a perennial problem everywhere. It is unusual to have a family member, but it is not unusual to have a boyfriend or girlfriend."

Resident advisors are there to monitor their communities, but it is often a roommate or community member who raises a flag over someone who stays too long, said ACUHO-I executive director Mary DeNiro.

Ray was arrested on February 11 on charges of extortion and sex trafficking after allegedly looting several university students of nearly $ 1 million and forcing some to prostitution or unpaid work.

Federal prosecutors said Ray, who is now 60, used "physical, sexual and psychological abuse,quot; to extort five different students at the private liberal arts college outside New York City, convincing them they were in He owes him by subjecting them to one-hour interrogations that deprived them of food and sleep.

Ray pleaded not guilty. Federal assistant attorney Marne Lenox told federal district judge Lewis J. Liman that his client could file a bail request at a hearing this month.

Collins Judd said that much has changed since 2010, when it is believed that Ray stayed with his daughter and her roommates, some of whom became their first victims, according to prosecutors. Ray introduced himself as a father figure and began conducting "therapy,quot; sessions with them, according to an indictment filed in the United States District Court.

"The mantra that encourages our community to,quot; say something "when they,quot; see something "is a much more entrenched concept than a decade ago," Collins Judd wrote in his letter.

Campus housing has evolved over time, with townhouse-style suites and apartments now distributed along with traditional one-bedroom bedrooms.

DeNiro said enrollment is a requirement for student housing on virtually any campus, and many of them also require a minimum number of credit hours.

The only exception, he said, could be a family-style home sometimes available to graduate students and their spouses.

DeNiro and King said that universities tend to address the question of whether an offender can live on campus individually. Ray, who pleaded guilty to securities fraud, moved with his daughter after his release from prison, according to New York magazine, whose story last year prompted federal investigation.

King said a university would likely analyze the student's offense and age at the time of sentencing before deciding to let the student live on campus.

"But they will be very careful about it, there is no doubt about it," he said.

When Ray's accusation was announced, the university said in a statement that it had investigated at the time the April 2019 article was published, but did not confirm the claims.

"As always," the statement said, "the safety and well-being of our students and alumni is a priority in the university."