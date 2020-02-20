Hoosiers achieve the acquisition of Gophers in the second half in the 68-56 victory – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Late for a tough performance on the road, Indiana heard coach Archie Miller's call to "make the game a little dirty."

Minnesota stumbled directly on the mud.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 16 rebounds, both of his career highs, to lead the Minnesota take in the second half of Indiana for a 68-56 critical victory Wednesday night.

“I was energized. My teammates really excited me in practice. They put a great emphasis on hitting the ball inside, and I think we did really well, ”said Jackson-Davis, who leads all the Big Ten freshmen in scoring.

The Minnesota native Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds and Devonte Green scored 11 points for the Hoosiers (17-9, 7-8), who left the last four of the conference with only their second victory in their last seven games.

“Only sand. We loved him very much, "said Thompson.

Payton Willis and Marcus Carr each scored 12 points for the Gophers (12-13, 6-9), who were only 4 to 25 from the 3-point range and 10 to 19 from the free throw line. Daniel Oturu added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Gophers, who have lost five of their last seven games. Gabe Kalscheur missed eight of his nine 3-point attempts and finished with six points.

"Kalscheur isn't going to shoot like that probably never again, so we were a little lucky," Miller said.

Thompson's free throw pair with 16:06 left to play gave the Hoosiers the lead for the first time in more than 19 minutes, and they fired their defense from there. Kalscheur, who is shooting about 8% worse from long distance this season than in his first year, lost three triples in the same possession. Oturu grabbed the rebound of the third clank, took a foul and, as appropriate, failed both free throws to get zero points for all that hustle and bustle.

"You have to work on everything else when the shots are not falling," Willis said, and then added: "I don't know what it was, but clearly there is some frustration."

Jackson-Davis joined Thompson to play a suffocating defense on the edge of Oturu, who has got away with most of Big Ten's big men as the second top scorer in the league.

"I have played against him since I was in eighth grade. So we had a pretty good game plan," Thompson said.

Jackson-Davis caused the same impact with the ball, of course, including a blow with a hand of a smooth pass with a hand to Green's paint.

Every time the Gophers were in a position to jump forward again, they simply couldn't produce a whistle. With 3:32 remaining, Thompson put the stamp of his performance inspired by his home state by passing over Oturu for a tray and a three-point play after the foul by a 60-54 lead.

Both teams were eager to win this game because of the viability of their NCAA tournament offers. Although there was more inherent value in the victory for Hoosiers along the way, the Gophers were on the market for a morale boost after the crushing loss to Iowa on their local court three days ago. The Hawkeyes beat them 11-0 in the last 5:25 of that game to win 58-55.

The Gophers have played a stable defense this season, which helped them build a 23-13 lead during the first quarter of the game. However, they simply did not make enough baskets to take control, in a first half marked by their lost jumpers, the lost layups of Indiana and even a handful of apparent failures by officials that made fans howl for the baffling faults imposed on the Gophers.

The Gophers had 13 offensive rebounds and not a single point of second chance.

"We couldn't understand that we needed to drive the ball, but a lot of that had to do with his defense too, so give them credit," coach Richard Pitino said.

THOMPSON HOMECOMING

Thompson, who played at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School, about 15 miles west of Williams Arena, had a list of applications for family and friends of approximately 20 tickets. His brother, True, plays football for the Gophers, as does his father, Darrell, who is the main runner of all time of the program.

"This game just means a little more to me," Thompson said.

BIG TABLE

Indiana: Miller has lamented the lack of fight of his team far from the comfort of the Assembly Hall, with the six losses on the road reaching an average margin of 15.5 points, but this was a determined response to the 89-65 defeat of Michigan on Sunday.

Minnesota: With capable shooters Kalscheur, Willis and Carr on the perimeter, Pitino and his team have emphasized a 3-point strategy this season that hasn't been worth it. Against an Indiana team that entered the night with the second worst 3-point defense in the conference, the Gophers recorded their second worst 3-point percentage (16.0) of the season.

"I'm surprised that Gabe goes 1 for 9, and I thought he looked good," Pitino said.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Indiana: Ninth-ranked Hosts Penn State Sunday afternoon. The Hoosiers lost 64-49 on January 29 to the Nittany Lions on the road in the first showdown.

Minnesota: plays in the last place in the northwest on Sunday night. The Gophers are 1-8 on the road this season. They beat the Wildcats 77-68 at home on January 5.

